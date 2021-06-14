Smith wins again at Skagit Speedway as Dirt Cup nears

Jun. 13—ALGER — Cam Smith piled up another feature race win and several other drivers earned their first of the season Saturday at Skagit Speedway.

Smith won his third feature of the year in the 360 class, and Corey Summers, Alex Peck and Colin Sims also won at the track.

Summers' win in the sportsman sprints was his first career feature victory, Peck got his first win on dirt in the midget feature, and Sims got his first win of the year in the outlaw tuners.

Smith authored come-from-behind victories in previous wins, but led the whole way for Saturday's 25-lap victory despite challenges by Trey Starks and others.

The rest of the top five in that class was made up of J.J. Hickle, Starks, Colton Heath and Brock Lemley. Lemley, Heath and Jason Solwold won the class's heat races, and Heath set the fast time with a qualifying lap of 11.576 seconds.

Summers' win also came with him leading every lap.

Greg Hamilton, Justin Youngquist, Steve Parker and Eric Turner made up the rest of the top five, with Turner and Joe Lyon winning heat races. Hamilton set the fast time at 12.165 seconds.

Peck led all 25 laps of the midget race despite a still challenge by Nick Evans, who drew even in the final lap.

Evans finished second, and Nik Larson, Jared Peterson and Tristin Thomas rounded out the top five. Peck, Jesse Munn and Travis Jacobson won heat races.

Sims took the lead in the fifth lap of the 17-lap outlaw tuner race, then finished atop a competitive field that included fellow top-five finishers Howard Vos, Vance Hibbard, Jon Edwards and Ayuka Carlson. Mike Macpherson and Jon Edwards won heat races.

Three classes are scheduled to be in action Saturday as the final tune-up before the Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup, which is slated to begin its three days of racing June 24.

— Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle