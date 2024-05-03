Smith throws perfect game for ND

May 2—SHOALS — Cougar softball pitcher Tori Smith, along with battery-mate Alivia Dhair, tossed a perfect game against Shoals in an 10-0 victory in six innings. Smith struck out 11 in the outing and the defense played perfect with no errors as no one reached by hit, walk or errors.

This is only the third solo perfect game by a pitcher in school history and is the first one since 2003. Previous solo perfect games were by pitchers Rachel Flinn in 2003 against Springs Valley and Amy Mattingly in 1998 against WRV. Combined efforts for perfect games were recorded in 1997 with Amy Mattingly and Steph Lengacher against Eastern and in 2005 with Serena Graber and Kellie Koverman against Washington.

The offensive attack was lead by Hannah Yoder who was 4-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Riley Stoll was 2-3 with an RBI and two runs. Dhahir was 1-2 with a double, one RBI, and a run. Allison Knepp was 1-1 and crossed home twice (she also courtesy ran). Kinlee Stahl was 1-1 with one RBI and a run. Haley Graber had 1 RBI and 1 run. Madelyn Knepp and Smith each had 1 run. Maliah Swartzentruber had an RBI and run.

In addition to her 11 strikeouts, Smith had two assists.