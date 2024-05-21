Smith, Thompson represent area at SEC Baseball Championship

May 20—HOOVER, Ala. — When the Southeastern Conference Baseball Championship tournament opens up Tuesday at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala., two of the area's former high school pitching standouts, Hagan Smith (Bullard High School) and JD Thompson (Rusk High School) will most likely be seeing action.

Smith is a member of the Arkansas baseball team while Vanderbilt is the recipient of Thompson's services.

The Razorbacks (43-12) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament. They will play their first tournament game Wednesday (time to be announced) against the winner of the Alabama, No. 7 ranked, and South Carolina, No. 10 ranked, game.

In the Hogs' 1-0 loss to Texas A&M Thursday, Smith struck out 14 Aggies in six shut-out innings of work, which gave the junior lefty 349-career strikeouts — the previous record was 345.

Smith is 9-0 and has made 14 starts for the Razorbacks. He has an earned run average of 1.52 over 77 innings pitched. Smith has given up 35 hits, struck out 150 and has issued 29 base on balls.

The Vandy Boys (35-20) are seeded eighth. They are slated to take on No. 9 Florida at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Thompson, also a lefty, has the second-lowest earned run average (3.19) on the team. He is 4-1 in 12 starts and has tossed 42.1 innings.

