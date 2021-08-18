Smith, Thomas claim individual blue ribbons, M-G boys repeat at Stephenson Invitational

Aug. 18—LAPEL — The way Lapel sophomore Cameron Smith and Alexandria junior Lilly Thomas ran Tuesday evening, they appeared quite used to running out in front of the field.

But, until the 2021 Aaron Stephenson Invitational at Lapel High School, neither had finished first in their high school careers.

Smith captured the boys race in 19:03 while Thomas toured the Lapel campus course in 23:07, each taking first place in convincing fashion and winning their first cross country races.

Madison-Grant's Caleb Ewer was second to Smith in the boys race in 20:07 to lead four Argylls in the top seven for a second straight boys team title in the invite.

Freshman Jacklynn Hosier was runner-up to her Tigers teammate, finishing in 24:44 and was able to hold off Elwood junior Katelyn Foor by three seconds. Alexandria also had Madisen Weir come home in fifth position as the Tigers took home the girls championship.

Elwood did not have enough runners to score as a team but did have third-place finishers in both races as senior Cameron Tackett was eight seconds behind Ewer.

Prior to the race, the Lapel runners talked about wanting to defend their course in the only home meet of the season. Smith said that was on his mind as he set the pace early and pulled away late.

"Pretty much the whole time I was trying to keep my mind clear and keep it cool and bring it home for the team and the home crowd," he said. "Typically, I like to run in the back of the front pack and let them do the work, but I felt good in the first mile, so I thought, 'Why not?' I felt strong, so I just went with it."

Lapel coach Darrell Richardson said the times will improve as the season progresses, but this win is a good confidence booster for Smith.

"It's a good start, a good confidence builder for him," Richardson said.

Smith's teammate Braxton Burress was fourth, followed by a trio of M-G runners — Gavin Kelich, Chad Harbert and Dylan Hofherr. Harbert edged Hofherr by a fraction of a second at the finish line.

Logan Hill was the top Alexandria boys runner, finishing in eighth.

For Thomas, it was not only her first high school win, it was her first win ever. She was excited after capturing the individual title after having never before won even a middle school race.

"This is kind of cool that I've finally gotten myself to the place where I'm fast enough to start winning races," she said.

Sophomore Hannah Combs was the top Lapel runner, placing fourth, while Emma Ewer ran to a sixth-place finish to lead the Argylls.

Even missing senior standout Reanna Stinson — who will return Saturday — the Tigers had the depth they needed to win the team competition with 25 points, ahead of M-G's 44 and Lapel's 57. Coach Scott Zent has high hopes for what this group can accomplish.

"Our goals are set high," he said. "We want to be top two in (Madison) County, top two in (Central Indiana) Conference. We want to make it to regional again, and (we have) thoughts of getting girls to semistate and moving on."

Bunching his runners together was key for M-G coach T.J. Herniak as the Argylls won their second straight boys title. Depth will be big for his team moving forward.

"Last year, we saw four or five guys that were all running close to each other, and this year it's the same thing," he said. "We've got a couple more guys in the mix that are stepping their game up."

Alexandria and Madison-Grant will compete Saturday at the County Clash at Taylor University while Lapel will run at the Hamilton Southeastern Invitational. Elwood will next race at the Arabian Roundup at Pendleton Heights on Aug. 25.

