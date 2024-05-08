Smith statue to be unveiled before cup final

Rangers will unveil of statue of legendary manager Walter Smith at Ibrox before the Scottish Cup final.

Smith won 10 league titles as Rangers manager, in addition to five Scottish Cups and Six League Cups.

"It is a poignant moment in the history of this great football club to unveil a statue of our legendary former manager, Walter Smith," chairman John Bennett said.

"The work consolidates the significance of the great man and the place he occupies in the storied history of Rangers Football Club."

The club say further details will be announced "in due course".