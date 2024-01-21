Smith: Snapshot Wisconsin continues to document state's wildlife, celebrates milestone

A Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera captured this image of white-tailed bucks jousting.

Over the last couple decades trail cameras have become a huge hit in Wisconsin and beyond.

The devices capture digital information 24/7 that was previously impossible to obtain. And what's more, they provide a new source of excitement.

Trail cam users know the feeling each time they view a batch of new images.

What animals will I see? Will there be any interesting behavior? Perhaps a new species?

It's a gift that keeps on giving.

Organizers with the statewide trail cam project known as Snapshot Wisconsin know the feeling.

"Bevies of otters, gray foxes scurrying up trees, and even bear cubs playing with each other could all be just a snapshot away," said Christine Anhalt-Depies, a participatory research scientist with the Department of Natural Resources and leader of operations for Snapshot Wisconsin.

Snapshot Wisconsin doesn't keep the fun to itself, either. In fact it relies on the public both as hosts of trail cameras and as image checkers on Zooniverse, the website that houses the project's data.

Since it started in 2014 volunteers have made 9,373,421 classifications of Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera photos.

"It's mind-boggling," Anhalt-Depies said. "We are so grateful to all the volunteers who make this possible."

This month, in fact, Snapshot Wisconsin is acknowledging the role of its volunteers as well as celebrating its 50th "data season," or tranche of information added to Zooniverse.

The term is derived from the traditional period of time a researcher would spend in the field. But in this case the Snapshot Wisconsin cameras are collecting data around the clock.

The numbers are impressive from every perspective. The program has 2,028 volunteers monitoring 2,137 cameras, Anhalt-Depies said, and takes in about 50,000 images each day.

To make things manageable, data is transferred to Zooniverse in batches, or seasons.

Snapshot Wisconsin's 50th data season was held this month. The images are now available for viewing and classifying on Zooniverse.

A black bear sow and cubs were captured by a Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera.

"It's quite a milestone for the program," Anhalt-Depies said. "We hope it will continue to grow, too."

State wildlife researchers started looking at the idea of a wildlife trail cam project in the early 2000s. The 2012 Wisconsin Deer Trustee Report also recommended such work.

The initial pilot work for Snapshot Wisconsin began in 2014 and the official rollout took place in 2016.

In 2018 Snapshot Wisconsin managers took the project statewide.

Over the previous 49 data seasons volunteers have made 9.37 million classifications of Snapshot trail camera photos. All this data helps wildlife researchers study populations and behavior, Anhalt-Depies said.

The project has multiple goals, including increasing citizen involvement in wildlife monitoring, improving relationships between the DNR and citizens, assessing the statewide distribution of carnivores and developing new methods to monitor deer populations.

As mentioned, the project relies heavily on volunteers.

The citizen scientists receive training, either in person or via Internet, then place a trail cam at an approved location, collect the images at least once every three months, upload the images to a website and classify the images.

The trail cams are provided free of charge to volunteers for use on the project.

Thousands more volunteers add their services by logging on to Zooniverse to view and classify the images.

The rising trajectory of Snapshot Wisconsin could make it the largest such wildlife monitoring project in the world, said University of Wisconsin Professor of Forest and Wildlife Ecology Phil Townsend.

Snapshot Wisconsin volunteers have come from 40 countries, including Bolivia, Ireland, the Netherlands and India, Anhalt-Depies said.

A white-tailed deer fawn is captured on a Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera.

What is the most common animal captured by Snapshot Wisconsin trail cams? It's the white-tailed deer and it's not even close.

Even in the northern forest region of Wisconsin, where deer densities are lower than in the southern farmland region, Snapshot Wisconsin trail cams from 2018-22 captured 2.9 million deer photos. For perspective, among other large animals those same trail cams captured 36,324 bear photos and 6,803 wolf photos.

The trail cameras used in Snapshot Wisconsin are triggered by motion or heat. They are programmed to take three images in a burst sequence, followed by a 15-second rest period.

Snapshot Wisconsin is part of a growing trend in wildlife management to utilize remote data collection, Anhalt-Depies said. The project is being recognized for its achievements and its potential.

"The most exciting to me are the collection of data that was previously not available," Anhalt-Depies said. "Now data such as elk cow to calf ratios as well as furbearer information is available on an annual basis to several committees. And of course we now have trail cam data from throughout the state to assess ranges of various species."

Research is continuing on the use of trail cams to help estimate population sizes, including deer.

"It's exciting to see how far we've come in 10 years and to think about where, with the help of all our volunteers, it will go over the next decade," Anhalt-Depies said.

A great-blue heron was captured by a Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera.

Want to get involved with Snapshot Wisconsin?

One way is to host a camera. People with access to at least 10 acres of public or private land, basic computer skills and an internet connection can apply to maintain a trail camera. Responsibilities include checking the camera at least every three months and uploading photos to Zooniverse. Training and equipment are provided.

Snapshot Wisconsin organizers have the state divided into about 6,000 survey blocks. About 2,000 are filled so more camera hosts are needed to help provide more robust data, said Anhalt-Depies. The DNR has an application online at dnr.wi.gov.

The other way to get involved is to help identify animals on Zooniverse, the crowd-sourced photo database where Snapshot Wisconsin images are posted. Anyone with access to a computer and the Internet can volunteer to help with this work; no special training or certification is required.

For more information visit Snapshot Wisconsin, email DNRSnapshotWisconsin@wisconsin.gov or call (608) 572-6103.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Snapshot Wisconsin documenting state's wildlife, celebrates milestone