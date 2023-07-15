Smith shares advice to Lance ahead of QB's third 49ers season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Trey Lance's journey in the NFL has been anything but simple, and former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith remains incredibly optimistic about the young signal-caller's future.

"I still love his future," Smith told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on "49ers Talk" this week at the American Century Championship in Stateline, Nev. "I think he’s incredibly talented. He’s a great kid that works really hard."

Lance is fully healthy and happier than ever ahead of his third season with the 49ers, who traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select him No. 3 overall. But his career hasn't gone to plan so far thanks to injuries, and his season-ending broken ankle in 2022 put a premature stop to his first season as the starter.

Now, after Brock Purdy's ascension in his absence, Lance once again finds himself in limbo as he and Sam Darnold prepare for a training camp competition to back up the presumed starter in Mr. Irrelevant. Smith, who lost a starting role to Colin Kaepernick in 2012 after suffering a concussion, believes Lance has what it takes if he's able to do one thing.

"He was so young -- he was 20 years old when he got drafted," Smith continued. "His college experience was so unique, he’s battled some injuries. So for him, he needs to block out the noise, block out the distractions and continue to go to work and just become the player he wants to be and work towards that.

"And that’s hard. That’s not easy to do, especially as a young kid."

During George Kittle's Tight End University in Nashville, Tenn., last month, Lance told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan he's looking forward to showing what he's capable of on the field. On top of the broken ankle suffered in 2022, Lance also has fully recovered from a broken finger on his throwing hand sustained during the preseason of his rookie year.

"I like to play,” Lance told Chan. “That’s why I came here, so it’s definitely hard when I don’t get that opportunity, and last year was part of it. Just a bump in the road and I’ll be better for it.”

With all of the injuries to 49ers quarterbacks in 2022, Smith likes the team's talented room of Lance, Purdy, Darnold and Brandon Allen. And, given the team's history, whoever ends up on the roster needs to be ready to shine.

"I really like the QB room," Smith told Maiocco. "It’s not getting a ton of attention around the league on a national level, but I think they’re sitting in a great place.

"I think all those guys can play, and if it’s anything like last year, they may need them all to play."

