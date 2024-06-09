Smith sets track records on Saturday at Thunder Valley

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – There was little movement in the qualifying order for the top four classifications on Saturday at the SuperGrip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Three of the four top qualifiers from Friday night maintained their status headed into Sunday.

Matt Smith took home the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win on the Pro Stock Motorcycle with a time of 6.802 seconds.

He then re-wrote the record books at Bristol Dragway in his final run, laying down a run of 6.759 seconds at 200.05 miles per hour. The time is the fastest ever clocked – and the speed the fastest ever produced – on a pro stock bike in Thunder Valley history.

In Top Fuel, Clay Millican earned the specialty race victory, while also keeping the top seed headed into Sunday’s eliminations. The Tennessee native’s 3.786 second run from Friday night held as the best time in the class.

Austin Prock topped legend John Force in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car bonus race with a time of 4.049 seconds. His Friday run of 3.958 remains the best time this weekend, as he will face John Smith to open eliminations as the top qualifier.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders won her third Mission #2Fast2Tasty bonus race of the season with a time of 6.644 seconds. However, Greg Anderson took over the top qualifying spot for Sunday with a pass of 6.615 seconds.

Eliminations have been moved up to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, with pre-race ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m.

