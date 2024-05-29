Smith Rowe or Vieira? Journalist names more likely Arsenal exit

Emile Smith Rowe is more likely to leave Arsenal than Fabio Vieira at this stage, with one of the two expected to move on this summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Fabio Vieira of Arsenal leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are open to offers for Fabio Vieira, and they’re set to hold talks with Emile Smith Rowe, but that the Gunners will likely only look to sell one of the two.

Charles Watts confirms that he’d be surprised if both players go this summer, and Smith Rowe is the more likely of the two as it stands.

There’s reportedly a “good chance” Smith Rowe will go, and the suggestion is that there will be better offers for the England international.

Arsenal’s English midfielder #10 Emile Smith Rowe (R) controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 3, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Previous reports on Vieira had suggested Arsenal would only sell for a good bid. So if the bids are more likely to come in for Smith Rowe, it makes perfect sense that the club would opt to move him on instead.

Neither player will get the chance to garner interest at Euro 2024 this summer, having been snubbed by their countries in the recent squad call-ups.

Despite captaining the Portugal u21s on many occasions and providing 20 goal contributions in his 25 games for the youth side, Vieira is yet to make his senior debut for his country.

As for Smith Rowe, the 23-year-old made his England debut in November 2021 and received another call-up in March 2022, but he’s since been left out by Gareth Southgate.

SERRAVALLE, SAN MARINO: Emile Smith Rowe of England celebrates after scoring their team’s seventh goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between San Marino and England at San Marino Stadium on November 15, 2021. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images)

Vieira played 470 minutes for Arsenal’s first team this season, scoring once and assisting three goals, as well as scoring the winning penalty in the 2023 Community Shield.

Smith Rowe played 474 minutes for Arsenal, providing a couple of assists.

It’s not hard to see why both players are being talked about for potential transfers, and one of them could double their minutes simply by filling in for the other’s absence.