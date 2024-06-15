Smith proud of resilient Warriors after win over Munster

Victorious Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith told BBC Scotland he's "really proud of the resilience" shown by his team to overcome two yellow cards and secure a URC final place.

The two yellow cards came in the first half, firstly to Richie Gray and then Matt Fagerson.

"I'm very proud of the boys, the fact that they stuck to the script again and they worked really hard," he said.

"They adapted well to what was needed and under difficult circumstances with the fact we had two yellow cards. Really proud of the resilience.

"It was clear to everyone outside that we wanted to play to win tonight and we were just making too many errors the first half.

"Our own mistakes led to us defending a lot of sets and then getting penalised unnecessarily and that was the bad spiral we were in."

With the "red army" out in force at Thomond Park, Smith says he is "proud of the boys for not being influenced" by the crowd.

"There was obviously very few Glasgow supporters. They definitely were the 16th man for [Munster] in the last bit of the game and I'm absolutely proud that the boys didn't get influenced."