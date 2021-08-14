Will Smith Powers Dodgers to Victory in Tenth

The Dodgers finally snapped their extra-inning skid with a win over the Mets in a wild game that had it all. Los Angeles came into this one 1-12 on the year in extra-inning games. The last time the Dodgers won a contest that exceeded nine innings was on April 16 against the Padres. Since then, they dropped 11 in a row in extras. With the help of catcher Will Smith, who hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the tenth, that streak came to an end.

A pair of doubles by Max Muncy and Corey Seager scored one run for the Dodgers in the first inning. Smith plated a second run with a sacrifice fly in the third. With the bases loaded in the fourth, Trea Turner brought in another run with a sacrifice fly of his own. Los Angeles manufactured another run in the sixth with more situational baseball. Billy McKinney knocked an RBI sac-fly to make it 4-0. Meanwhile, Julio Urias was impressive on the mound, keeping New York scoreless over five innings. With his spot up to bat in the sixth, this is when things got weird.

Matt Beaty was set to pinch-hit for Julio Urias. After McKinney's sac-fly left the bases empty with two outs, manager Dave Roberts appeared to have a change of heart about the pinch-hitter. Beaty was at the plate, getting ready to take the at-bat, and you can see Chris Taylor trying to get his attention and wave him back to the bench. Beaty wanted that at-bat, so he ignored the calls and took that at-bat. Well, let's just go with that regardless of what really happened. Either way, it was quite entertaining, as Beaty drew a walk and then proceeded to get caught stealing second. Legendary.

The Dodgers took a four-run lead into the seventh inning before the Mets came roaring back. With two outs, Michael Conforto doubled and scored on a base hit by Dominic Smith. A pair of walks, including an intentional walk to Pete Alonso, loaded the bases before Jeff McNeil plated two runs with a single. A passed ball would let the tying run score before the Dodgers could get out of the inning.

The game was delayed with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as there appeared to be a green laser in the face of Max Muncy. I'm telling you, this game had it all. Really, there's no room for that kind of behavior at a ballgame. Muncy proceeded to strike out, and Kenley Jansen shut the Mets down in the bottom of the inning to send it to the tenth. That's when Will Smith played the hero for the Dodgers once again and smacked a two-run homer off of Jeurys Familia to give Los Angeles the lead. Jansen closed out the game in the tenth to pick up the win.

It was a big win for the Dodgers, as they try to keep pace with the Giants, who lead the division by five games. Since the two teams played on July 28, the Dodgers haven't been able to make up any ground on San Francisco. On the other side, the Mets are just a half-game back of the Braves and Phillies in a tight three-team race for the NL East. New York received some more bad news earlier in the day as Jacob deGrom will be shut down from throwing for two more weeks.

Starting Pitchers with an EDGE

Tyler Mahle vs. Phillies

7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 33% CSW

Mahle was stellar against the Phillies on Friday, tossing seven scoreless innings for his tenth win of the season. He threw 72-of-108 pitches for strikes and did not walk a batter for the second consecutive start. Mahle induced 17 swinging strikes to strike out seven batters. The 26-year-old right-hander has a 3.58 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP following back-to-back scoreless outings. He has a nice matchup in line next week as he'll take on the Cubs in Cincinnati.

Jack Flaherty vs. Royals

6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, 30% CSW

Flaherty made his return from the injured list on Friday with six impressive shutout innings against the Royals. The 25-year-old right-hander had been out since May 31 with a strained oblique. He was limited to 81 pitches but still managed to post a quality start as he was efficient, throwing 52 strikes with no walks. Flaherty will look to build off the quality start with a matchup against the Brewers in St. Louis next week.

Zack Greinke vs. Angels

7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 26% CSW

Greinke enjoyed one of his best starts of the season on Friday. He kept the Angels off the board over seven innings, allowing just two hits with no walks. The 37-year-old right-hander tossed an efficient 64-of-94 pitches for strikes and generated 11 whiffs to strike out seven on the day. Greinke will take on the Royals in Kansas City next week.

Hitters with an EDGE

Robinson Chirinos vs. Marlins

4-for-6, HR, 2 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI

The Cubs and Marlins combined for a whopping 24 runs on Friday. Chirinos contributed with four hits on the day, including a solo homer off of Jesus Luzardo in the fifth inning. He also doubled twice and scored two runs. The 37-year-old backstop got the start on Friday after Willson Contreras landed on the 10-day injured list.

Bryan De La Cruz vs. Cubs

3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI

On the other side of the Cubs/Marlins matchup, De La Cruz had a big day at the plate. With the bases loaded in the second inning, he launched a home run to left field off of Adbert Alzolay for a grand slam. He added a base hit later in the frame as the Marlins put up 11 runs before the inning was over.

Priority Pickup

Travis d'Arnaud, C - Atlanta Braves (available in 59 percent of Yahoo leagues)

The Braves activated d'Arnaud from the injured list on Wednesday after missing 86 games with a thumb injury. The 32-year-old catcher could be a significant addition for Atlanta and fantasy managers down the stretch if he can come close to repeating what he did in 2020. d'Arnaud posted a .321/.386/.533 triple-slash with nine home runs and 34 RBI over 44 games last season. He did so with an incredible 57.8 percent hard-hit rate and 11.2 percent barrel rate that supported the results. The success at the plate had him drafted as a top-six catcher in the spring. He's worth an add in mixed leagues as someone who could make a difference at a shallow catching position.

Closing Time

Evan Phillips vs. Twins

3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (1st save)

Phillips entered the game in the seventh inning with a seven-run lead and pitching the final three frames to earn his first save for the Rays on Friday against the Twins. He gave up one run and struck out two batters.

Joe Barlow vs. A's

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (1st save)

Barlow was given his first save opportunity on Friday against the A's. He walked one batter over a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout. The 25-year-old right-hander has been impressive over his first 13 2/3 innings with just one run allowed and 18 strikeouts. Barlow is available in 98 percent of Yahoo leagues and could be taking over as the closer in Texas. Spencer Patton tossed the eighth inning in Friday's contest.

Garrett Richards vs. Orioles

3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (1st save)

Richards took over for Nick Pivetta to start the seventh inning with a six-run lead. He pitched the final three frames, scattering four hits and striking out four batters to earn the three-inning save.

Will Smith vs. Nationals

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (24th save)

This one nearly got away from Smith. Summoned in the ninth inning to close things out with a two-run lead, he hit Luis Garcia, then walked Tres Barrera to put two runners on with no outs. Smith struck out two of the following three batters to end the threat and secure his 24th save.

Ryan Pressly vs. Angels

1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K (19th save)

Pressly made easy work of the Angels in the ninth inning on Friday, needing just ten pitches to shut the door for his 19th save. The 32-year-old right-hander has been phenomenal this season, posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts over 48 innings while going 19-of-20 in save chances.

Matchup of the Day

Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.62) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.73)

Saturday brings us a matchup between the Blue Jays and Mariners in Seattle, where both teams are vying for playoff spots. Toronto will send The perennially underrated Ryu has been one of the most consistent pitchers when he's been on the field since he debuted in 2013. The fact that we can point to his 3.62 ERA and call it a "down" year says something about his performance, particularly over the last five seasons. Taking the mound for the Mariners will be the All-Star breakout Yusei Kikuchi. The 30-year-old left-hander has made impressive strides after flashing some great underlying skills last season.

American League Quick Hits: Alex Verdugo was activated from the restricted list... Kyle Schwarber was activated from the 10-day injured list... The Red Sox designated Marwin Gonzalez for assignment... Tanner Houck was optioned to Triple-A but will make a start for Boston on Tuesday... Max Stassi returned to the Angels lineup on Friday... Kyle Lewis took batting practice on the field on Friday... The White Sox optioned Danny Mendick to Triple-A... Estevan Florial was optioned to Triple-A by the Yankees... Cleveland recalled Logan Allen and Yu Chang from Triple-A... Harold Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain... The Rangers activated Dane Dunning from the 10-day injured list and optioned Curtis Terry to Triple-A... Chad Pinder will begin a minor league rehab assignment... Matthew Boyd began a minor-league rehab assignment on Friday... Elvis Andrus will be placed on the paternity leave list...

National League Quick Hits: Mookie Betts received an injection in his injured right hip on Friday... The Mets placed Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms... Francisco Lindor hit off a pitching machine on Friday with no issues... Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended through August 20... Jack Flaherty was activated from the 60-day injured list... Eugenio Suarez started at shortstop and hit seventh in the lineup on Friday for the Reds... Jazz Chisholm was activated from the COVID-19 injured list... The Giants activated Anthony DeSclafani from the 10-day injured list and optioned Camilo Doval to Triple-A... Aaron Sanchez was released by the Giants... Elieser Hernandez rejoined the Marlins on Friday and tossed a successful bullpen session... Rowdy Tellez remained out of the Brewers lineup on Friday with a sore knee but should return on Saturday... The Braves recalled Jacob Webb from Triple-A... The Mets optioned Geoff Hartlieb to Triple-A... Luis Guillorme took batting practice on Friday... Wade LeBlanc was placed on the 10-day injured list... The Marlins signed Dustin Fowler to a minor league contract...