Smith, North Star knock off previously unbeaten Windber

Sep. 23—WINDBER — North Star has been steadily building back toward relevance over the last handful of seasons.

Friday's matchup with former longtime WestPAC rival Windber perfectly exhibited just how far the Cougars have come.

Ethan Smith rushed for four touchdowns and caught another, Connor Yoder threw for two scores and North Star forced four turnovers to strike down Windber for the first time since 2015 with a 41-20 victory at Windber Stadium.

"We've talked that we have to beat a good football team at some point," said Landis after the most significant win of his four-year tenure to date. "We weathered the storm early. We didn't get off the bus. After we weathered the storm, we came out and played ball."

Yoder completed 16 of 28 passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. His 26-yard scoring strike to Smith with just 36 seconds left before halftime gave the Cougars a 21-20 lead.

It would only grow from there as another Windber fumble on its opening drive of the third led to Smith burrowing in for a 2-yard score to extend the lead to eight. The junior running back, who finished with 100 yards rushing on 17 carries, then delivered two extra blows with TD runs of 15 and 5 yards in the final 10 minutes.

"When you have a senior quarterback, a pretty good junior tailback and some big-time receivers, you can make some things happen," Landis said. "Hats off to the guys tonight."

It wasn't all smooth sailing initially, though, as the Cougars had to dig themselves out of a 13-0 hole after a dismal first quarter that included an interception and two punts.

But momentum flipped when Windber coughed it up inside North Star territory on its third possession. North Star cashed in after Smith punched in a 2-yard TD on fourth-and-goal to make it 13-7.

The Cougars followed that up by blocking a field goal attempt and going 83 yards to take a 14-13 advantage on Yoder's 58-yard TD heave to senior tight end Ethan Eller, who registered four catches for 93 yards.

"You gotta trust your teammates," said Yoder, who found six different receivers.

"I trust my guys up front to give me a little bit of time to throw. I trust my guys down the field when I loft one up to them."

The absence of starting running backs Luke Hostetler and Colin Marx was evident as the collection of Windber backups struggled to hold onto the ball.

"In big games, if you turn the ball over, you lose," said Windber coach Matt Grohal. "That's exactly what happened tonight. They capitalized on all our turnovers, and that's the difference in the game."

Windber's Lucas Oleksa opened the game with a 16-yard TD run, then intercepted Yoder on orth Star's second drive to set up his second TD, a 6-yard burst that spotted Windber a 13-0 lead.

Ramblers quarterback Tanner Barkley was 10 of 15 for 149 yards and a touchdown. All but one of his throws found the hands of junior receiver Evan Brady, who totaled nine catches for 148 yards and a score.

Windber (4-1) visits Uniontown next week. North Star (4-1), which already matched its win total from 2022, travels to Everett next Friday.

"We gotta be humble and gotta get back to work on Monday," said Landis of the mentality moving forward. "It's that simple."