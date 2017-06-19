Smith no ‘consolation prize,’ says Flames GM

Mike Smith is 35 years old and hasn’t put up super impressive numbers for a few years now.

But according to Calgary’s general manager, Smith was the best goalie the Flames could’ve got

“Mike Smith is not a consolation prize,” said Brad Treliving, per the Calgary Sun. “We scoured the market and looked at every goaltender out there and we felt this was the best fit.”

And yet, there have been reports that the Flames pursued Ben Bishop, who went to Dallas, and Marc-Andre Fleury, who’s apparently off to Vegas. Hearing those reports, one naturally wonders where Smith ranked on Treliving’s initial list.

Granted, Smith is only signed for two more years, and the Coyotes are retaining a quarter of his $5.7 million cap hit. So even if he doesn’t work out, it’s not like the situation Dallas will be in if Bishop’s six-year, $29 million contract turns into an anchor.

Still, after making it back to the playoffs in 2017, the Flames should enter next season with reasonably high expectations.

There’s also a certain level of urgency, what with their captain and best defenseman, Mark Giordano, turning 34 in October.

In other words, the Flames’ goaltending better be good next season. Otherwise, it’s going to get quite uncomfortable for Treliving.



