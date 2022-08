GlobeNewswire

Geneva, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a cruel escalation, and just two days after previous attacks on Baha’is across Iran, up to 200 Iranian government and local agents have sealed off the village of Roushankouh, in Mazandaran province, where a large number of Baha’is live, and are using heavy earthmoving equipment to demolish their homes. Roads into and out of the village have been blocked. Anyone who tried to challenge the agents were arrested and handcuffed. Agents have confiscated the