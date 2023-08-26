Smith leads Spartans past Sages

Aug. 26—ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden football coach Shawn Skinner's message to his team during a 90-minute lightning delay in its season opener was simple.

Relax.

"Once we had a clear idea, we put (film) on the big screen in the gym and offense had a really good 15-minute film session," Skinner said. "Defense, we just got on the board and talked about some things, we (had to) refocus."

The Spartans took a 32-14 advantage with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter and parlayed it into a 40-14 victory over Monticello to open the season with a win on Dick Duval Field's newly-turfed surface.

It wasn't an outcome that came as easily as the score suggested.

"We tell our kids all the time, don't blink," Skinner said. "They're a good team and they're well-coached, so that was going to be a situation where we knew in the first quarter they were going to go toe-to-toe with us."

Spartans quarterback Logan Smith dashed into the end zone on a four-yard rush to score the first of his five rushing touchdowns and six overall scores early in the first quarter.

Joe Frasca's subsequent extra point was blocked and Sages quarterback Luke Teschke responded with a long rushing score of his own to put the Sages ahead 7-6 after Cole Sowinski's extra point sailed through the uprights.

But the Spartans added another score on a five-yard rush from Smith before the first quarter ended and never looked back, outscoring the Sages 12-0 in the second quarter on a Smith rush and a 31-yard pass Tanner Siems.

"I give all credit to my team," Smith said. "They did their job which makes me look good but they don't get enough credit for what they do. It's also a big win, of course you want to win week one, and I think that gives us a lot of confidence going into next week."

Smith's breakout effort — which in total included 157 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception on 12 completions and 102 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the ground — offered plenty of optimism in the Spartans' offensive prospects over the next eight games.

"You see a kid who, the game is just not too big for him," Skinner said. "You saw it last year as he progressed through the year, but we're just on a different level. The game is slow to him and when your quarterback sees the game that way, there's a lot you can do.

St. Joseph-Ogden's defense often responded to strong Monticello drives by forcing turnovers; Rowan Musselman, Wyatt Wertz and Colin Wayland tallied interceptions and Musselman added a fumble recovery.

"Those are guys that played last year, the game is slow to them," Skinner said. "The game is slow to them, we expect that out of them."

Lightning lit up the sky throughout the middle portion of the third quarter before play stopped shortly before 10 p.m. as the game approached the final quarter.

Smith added a rushing touchdown just before players were called off the field, leaving the Sages to return the opening kickoff when the game resumed an hour and a half later.

The break was a needed respite from hot and humid conditions that characterized Friday night and the week prior. The game's start time had already been postponed an hour from its original 7 p.m. slot.

"We talked a little about the game at first and then after a while you just have to talk like you're at school," Smith said. "We had apples, oranges, peanuts, so we snacked a little to get a little more energy."

A turnover on Monticello's subsequent drive was followed by a defensive stand, but the Sages seldom found the end zone despite not punting the ball a single time throughout the game.

"I felt like we moved the ball, we just didn't finish the way they did and that's a credit to them," Sages coach Cully Welter said.

St. Joseph-Ogden will face Unity at Hicks Field on Sept. 1 while Monticello will host Chillicothe IVC on its own brand-new turf field that evening as well.

"We'll enjoy this tonight and start focusing tomorrow night and see what we can do," Skinner said.