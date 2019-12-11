Smith Jr. lifts Grambling St. past Louisiana-Monroe 66-61

MONROE, La. (AP) -- Ivy Smith Jr. posted 15 points and Grambling State edged Louisiana-Monroe 66-61 on Tuesday night.

JD Williams made a layup with 1:26 to play to pull Louisiana-Monroe within 62-62 before Smith hit a jumper late in the shot clock to push the lead back to three.

Trevell Cunningham then stole the ball and raced to the other end for a layup to push the lead to 66-61 with a half-minute to go. The Warhawks missed their next shot but got the rebound and turned the ball over, allowing the Tigers to pull out the win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A 23-8 lead in the middle of the second half allow Grambling to erase a seven-point deficit to take a 58-50 lead with 7:27 to play.

DeVante Jackson had 12 points for Grambling State (5-5) and Kelton Edwards added 11.

Jalen Hodge had 22 points for the Warhawks (4-3). Williams and Michael Ertel combined for 23 points, almost 13 below their combined averages on 7 for 22 shooting.

Grambling State plays Rust College at home on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Stephen F. Austin on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com