Smith helps Indians end long Jackson drought
Feb. 28—SHANNON — Even with its big man hobbled, Itawamba AHS ended a 33-year drought on Saturday night.
The No. 5-ranked Indians knocked off Shannon, 48-25, in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A boys playoffs. They will face Raymond on Monday night in the semifinals.
This is Itawamba's first trip to Jackson since 1988.
"It means a lot. I couldn't get there in football, so getting there in basketball and getting a ring means a lot to me," sophomore Isaac Smith said.
Davon Wilder, a 6-foot-5 center, barely played due to an ankle injury. Smith helped pick up the slack, scoring 11 points to go with 12 rebounds and four assists. Gavin Freeman, who started in Wilder's place, had eight rebounds.
"I tell my guys, when Power 5 schools offer you and you're in the 10th grade, you're a different player," IAHS coach Darryl Wilson said of Smith. "You're different, and he is different. Whatever sport he plays, he impacts that team."
Smith and Freeman were both central to a stellar defensive effort. The Indians (22-5) led 23-18 at halftime and then held Shannon to seven points the rest of the way.
It was still a close game late in the third before IAHS scored three-straight baskets for a 35-24 lead. The last bucket was a buzzer beater by Caden Prestage, who scored 14 points.
Arvesta Troupe led all scorers with 15. Point guard Keondra Hampton added eight points and five assists.
"They've got some different points of emphasis on offense, and that's kind of hard to guard," Shannon coach Cedric Brim said.
Shannon (16-12) shot just 9 of 41 (22%) from the floor, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. IAHS shot 20 of 52 (38.5%).
Devin Hodges led the Red Raiders with 11 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Itawamba built on its late third-quarter surge, holding Shannon scoreless in the fourth quarter until the 2:33 mark.
Point Maker: Troupe shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 9 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: "Our goal was to not let them get offensive boards or second-chance points, so we had to box out and get as many rebounds as we could." — Smith