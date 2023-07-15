Smith ends prep career at North-South Classic

Jul. 15—For the past four years, Josiah Smith has been a big ambassador of the Western Boone football program.

On Friday night, the special teams ace got to represent the Stars program proudly one more time at the North-South All-Star Classic.

It was a great experience for Smith, who spent most of the week with the other All-Stars prior to the game.

"There are a lot of different programs across Indiana, and it was really cool to see and compare WeBo to everyone else," Smith said. "I believe in all my heart that Western Boone has the best football program in the state of Indiana, and that hasn't changed. It was great to be with guys from all over the state, some really great athletes from great programs.

Smith said it was an interesting week, with some "hectic" practices including a day with three practices.

He said the thing that will stand out the most for him was interacting with the other players off the field and some of the bonding things they did throughout the week.

"We had a banquet (Thursday) night and afterwards the two teams had some competitions," Smith said. "Things like Connect-4, Ping-Pong, shadow boxing, pool and tic-tac-toe — it was just a bunch of guys kind of living their last high school moments out. This was everyone's last high school game, and for some it was their last game ever. That is something you can't take for granted and it was fun interacting with them."

Smith and the South team won the game 21-2.

Smith punted twice in the first half, averaging 34 yards a punt.

He is the 14th player all-time at Western Boone to be named an all-star and sixth since 2015.

"It means a lot (to add to the WeBo legacy), especially since Coach Pelley nominated me," Smith said. "It's a really big honor. It was amazing to be here, represent Western Boone and play a great game."

This past season, Smith had career-best 38.0 average per punt, which a long of 59.

He had 17 kickoff touch backs on 43 kicks (39.5%) and made 4-of-4 field goals along with 30-of-32 extra points.

For his career, he was 10-of-15 on field goals and 112-of-123 on extra points.

He also kicked the game-winning field goal in the waning seconds to secure Western Boone's third-straight state title in 2020.

And while all that is special for Smith, he said it's the relationship with his coach that he will remember the most from his time as a Western Boone football player.

"There is a lot to remember," Smith said. "For me specifically, I will always remember Coach Pelley as one of my mentors. He is an amazing man, an amazing coach and has done amazing things in the lives of young men like me. That's what I will remember the most."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.