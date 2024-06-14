Advertisement

Smith on 'calm' Glasgow, big occasion & no second chances

eve mctiernan - bbc sport scotland
·1 min read

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith has been speaking to the media before this weekend's URC semi-final against Munster in Limerick.

Here are the key points:

  • Smith says his team are "calm" and he "hasn't made more of this weekend than needed".

  • He expects a tough challenge against Munster, describing them as "traditionally a very good side" and says he can't remember when they last didn't make the play-offs or top four.

  • He downplayed the rivalrly between the sides and stressed "the occasion is bigger".

  • Has reminded his side there is"no second chance in knockout rugby" and says they need to show the balance and continuity that "brought them to the semi-finals".

  • It's important that Glasgow "play the game and not the occasion" at Thomond Park on Saturday.