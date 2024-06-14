Smith on 'calm' Glasgow, big occasion & no second chances
Glasgow head coach Franco Smith has been speaking to the media before this weekend's URC semi-final against Munster in Limerick.
Here are the key points:
Smith says his team are "calm" and he "hasn't made more of this weekend than needed".
He expects a tough challenge against Munster, describing them as "traditionally a very good side" and says he can't remember when they last didn't make the play-offs or top four.
He downplayed the rivalrly between the sides and stressed "the occasion is bigger".
Has reminded his side there is"no second chance in knockout rugby" and says they need to show the balance and continuity that "brought them to the semi-finals".
It's important that Glasgow "play the game and not the occasion" at Thomond Park on Saturday.