Smith becomes sixth transfer to join Hardaway and Memphis

MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway doing some late night work to secure another talented player from the portal and again, the Tigers latest addition to the roster comes from what used to be an AAC rival.

SMU forward Tyreek Smith becoming the sixth portal addition to the Tigers, committing to Memphis at just before midnight Thursday night.

At 6’8” and 225 pounds, Smith adds a much needed big to the Tigers revamped roster. Smith averaged over eight points, five rebounds and almost two blocks a game off the bench, in his one and only season with the Mustangs.

Smith was top five in the AAC in blocks and field goal percentage, hitting over 58-percent from the floor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.