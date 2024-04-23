Smith Awards: Elite 11 Columbus Regional

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio – The Elite 11 held a regional event in Ohio over the weekend and there was plenty to watch and consider during the event. Here are the Smith Awards from the loaded quarterback showcase.

HOT AND COLD: Jamison Kitna

Kitna was one of the prospects that I was eager to see throw at the event. On film he shows flashes of greatness so seeing that in person would be interesting. The Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East standout certainly showed why he’s pushing close to 20 scholarship offers. He’s athletic and the highlights are very good. It’s the consistency that is a bit of an issue for the signal-caller. If he irons that out, someone could get a special player.

BIGGEST BUZZ: Tavien St. Clair

Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes

There was no prospect at the event that commanded the attention that St. Clair did. The four-star Ohio State commitment did nothing to disappoint. He’s an imposing figure as a quarterback, standing at 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds. St. Clair also moves well with the added bulk.

He was pinpoint accurate all camp during every drill. Even on a cold and windy day he displayed plenty of arm strength. It was a no-brainer for him to get an instant invite to the Elite 11 Finals.

STOCK UP: Scotty Fox

Matt Hawley

West Virginia coach Neal Brown looks smart for coming to Ohio and plucking Fox out. Fox has been committed to the Mountaineers since last November and told Rivals that he’s thrilled with his pledge. Other programs are still coming after him and it's easy to see why.

He’s got a quick release and throws the ball accurately. But when the day switched to drills where the quarterbacks had to throw on the run he really excelled. Fox will be fun to follow in college.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Jimmy Sullivan

Eliot Clough

When you think of a future Iowa quarterback a few things might come to mind. Because of the Hawkeyes' style of play, you’d expect for their future quarterback to be a big statue in the pocket. That is certainly not the case with Sullivan.

The Indiana native impressed all camp with his ability to throw on the run and deliver the ball accurately. He was a very steady and consistent performer all camp. He doesn’t have the biggest arm but his accuracy and anticipation make up for it.

THE GAMER: Brennan Ward

Ward was not 100 percent during the camp and was spotted with a brace on his knee. He’s working back from injury but didn’t want to miss the event. Even with his mobility a bit limited, I thought he threw the ball very well all day. He didn’t have a lot of buzz coming into the day but he raised some eyebrows of those in attendance.

Kentucky has a good quarterback and a tough kid on its hands.

ONE TO WATCH: Will Jackson

Jackson was among the prospects who traveled the farthest distance to attend the camp. The 2027 standout made the trip up all the way from Lake Minneola, Fla., to participate.

The first thing that stands out is Jackson has an ideal frame. He’s a freshman and is already 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds. He threw the ball well in conditions he’s probably not used to and is a very good athlete. We’ll be talking a lot more about the signal-caller who holds an early Arkansas offer.