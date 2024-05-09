Smiles are the real medals in Special Olympics

May 8—From a leap of faith at the long jump to a test of speed on the track and a triumphant cross of the finish line, Haywood County's Special Olympians boasted their athleticism and charisma as they competed in this year's games.

Hundreds gathered at the field at the Waynesville Recreation Center last week to compete in different sporting events, and dozens of sponsors, food vendors and community leaders came to support the athletes.

"We want the community to rally around this special-needs community and lift them up to know that they are special and not excluded from anything," said Brooke Messer, Special Olympics coordinator. "Everybody here loves this group of beings, and they want to support them. If you are a part of this, it is such a loving experience, you want to do it every year."

The coordinators begin practicing with athletes every Wednesday from the end of March until the eve of the games, helping athletes build endurance and confidence. Events consisted of track, running or standing jump, and softball throw.

"My favorite thing is seeing the athletes jump up for joy participating. They are great team players, and their smiles are my favorite. They get so excited for this every year," Messer said.

The games kick-off with an opening ceremony and speeches in the morning, and events run into the afternoon.

A visiting state Special Olympics representative, Allison Stockburger, said Haywood's event was one of the best spring games she'd ever been to, according to Messer.

"I thought that was a great complement to our group that has been working so hard to make this a great event for our athletes, so they know they are being represented really well," Messer said.

Messer was surprised with the honor of presenting her big brother, Michael King, the adult Athlete of the Year award.

"I am beyond honored that it's my brother. He was tickled pink about being Athlete of the Year. It's great to know the committee nominated him. I didn't have anything to do with that," Messer said. "They just came to me and surprised me with that and told me I got to present that award to him."

King began participating in the event in 1987, when he was 7 years old.

He's previously competed at the state level and is one of 30 ambassadors of the Special Olympics of North Carolina, a group that speaks and advocates for the organization.

King is very involved in his community, his sister said, and jumps at the chance to participate where he can.

"Michael participates in anything and everything in this community. And I'd say that most of this community knows Michael King, and they know him as Mickey King," Messer said.

King was excited to add 'Athlete of the Year' to his repertoire.

"I am never a quitter, I'm going to keep on going and always have my dreams come true," he said.

However, adult athletes weren't the only ones on the field or the podium. Participants of all ages competed, and awards were bestowed on the youth athletes, who were nominated for honors by their teachers.

Cat Heatherly is a sophomore at Pisgah and stepped out for the Special Olympics for the first time this year.

When The Mountaineer asked her what she thought about her first games she replied "pretty good actually, pretty good" with a smile on her face and a medal around her neck.

Her favorite was the long jump.

"This is the first year she has participated, and she's loved every minute of it. This is our first year, but it won't be our last," said her sister, Melissa Limerick.

Among the elementary-aged athletes was Jalen McAdams, a nonverbal student at Clyde elementary. He brought a whole new meaning to the idea that 'second is best' as he took home second place in all three of his events. It was only his second time participating in the games.

"My favorite part is seeing everybody come from all the different schools and just being together, all as one, and just having a good ol' time," said Syleeta Wallace, his mother.

For Canie Glance, sports take second place to his favorite part of the games — the food.

Canie, 37, has participated in Special Olympics since he was 5, though he couldn't actually compete until age 6, said Rhonda Schandevel, his mother.

"It's my favorite day of the year, because there are people who I don't get to see any other time except this day," she said. "And Canie loves the Special Olympics, not really for the competition, he's just here for the food."

It was also the second year for Mary Jane Jenkins, a resident at one of The Arc of Haywood's four group homes. In addition to housing, the Arc has a community living outreach program that helps lower-functioning adults live independently, along with a supportive employment program that assists individuals.

Jenkins is a big fan of the music at the games and "walking — fast," she said with a smile.

She was accompanied by Sylka Gibson, a staff member from her group home.

"It's really nice to get out and see all the other group homes and everybody in the community," Gibson said. "It's a lovely opportunity you get with them."

The upbeat emotion and support the community brings to the event every year has made it especially enjoyable for Amy Holland's son, Grayson, who has participated since third grade and is now 22.

"It's been a great experience for Grayson over the years. The fellowship, the joy on everybody's faces," Holland said.

Messer said as a coordinator one of her other goals is getting the community together more often.

"Some of them work at HVO (Haywood Vocational Opportunities), some live at the Arc, and of course the children in all the schools. And then you have athletes like Micheal who live at home," Messer said. "We're trying to find things that will bring everybody together and allow them to have that community to spend that time together with each other."