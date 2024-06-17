'His smile made you smile' - Stubbs pays tribute to Campbell

[Getty Images]

Ex-Everton centre-back Alan Stubbs has paid tribute to his former team-mate Kevin Campbell, who he played alongside from 2001 to 2005.

Campbell died aged 54 on Saturday after a short illness.

"He was a really important guy in the dressing room because of his personality and his influence on the team," Stubbs told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"When Kev spoke he was one of those players where the other players would automatically listen to out of respect to him and the regard they held him in

"His smile made you smile when you saw him, it was that infectious. It really is terrible news. I don't think anyone would have expected hearing this news.

"What he did when he came to Everton from Turkey was he lifted the club. At that time the club was not in a good place. He came with a breath of enthusiasm, warmth, great personality and he didn't just lift the players on the pitch, he lifted the fans as well with his performances.

"His record speaks for itself. On the pitch he certainly delivered, but it was his connection with the fans off the pitch - he got Everton, he got what the club is all about. He was just a real all-round top bloke.

"Even after football when you saw him doing his media stuff, it was the same embrace, the same smile, the same Kev. He'd always put other people first.

"It is just a real loss, a real sad day."

