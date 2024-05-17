SMHS basketball to host camps

May 16—Stone Memorial High School basketball will be hosting some important basketball events in the near future.

Freshmen tryouts for the high school team will be held May 24 at 11 a.m. with the middle school boys trying out later in the day, from 3-5 p.m.

The Neil Capps Boys Basketball Camp will be held July 8-10, from 8-11 a.m.

For more information, contact Capps by email at cappsn@ccschools.k12tn.net.

If you would like your camps/tryouts mentioned, please send the information to swilson@crossville-chronicle.com.