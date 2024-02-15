SMCC's Hines voted Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week

St. Mary Catholic Central boys basketball player Brady Hines has been voted the Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week for Feb. 5-11.

Hines drew 264 votes to 212 for Summerfield girls basketball player Mia Miller and 156 for Monroe boys basketball player Lukas Johnson.

Check back Sunday for a new poll.

Final vote totals

Brady Hines, SMCC boys basketball 264

Mia Miller, Summerfield girls basketball 212

Lukas Johnson, Monroe boys basketball 156

Christopher Galloway, Ida wrestling 115

Conner Green, Bedford wrestling 71

Olivia Demick, New Boston Huron bowling 47

Jack Mills, Airport wrestling 41

Drew Ladach, New Boston Huron wrestling 15

Blake Cosby, Dundee wrestling 9

Emily Rasor, Whiteford girls basketball 8

Nina Clements, New Boston Huron girls basketball 7

Carter Simota, Jefferson wrestling 4

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: SMCC's Hines voted Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week