SMCC's Hines voted Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week
St. Mary Catholic Central boys basketball player Brady Hines has been voted the Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week for Feb. 5-11.
Hines drew 264 votes to 212 for Summerfield girls basketball player Mia Miller and 156 for Monroe boys basketball player Lukas Johnson.
Check back Sunday for a new poll.
Final vote totals
Brady Hines, SMCC boys basketball 264
Mia Miller, Summerfield girls basketball 212
Lukas Johnson, Monroe boys basketball 156
Christopher Galloway, Ida wrestling 115
Conner Green, Bedford wrestling 71
Olivia Demick, New Boston Huron bowling 47
Jack Mills, Airport wrestling 41
Drew Ladach, New Boston Huron wrestling 15
Blake Cosby, Dundee wrestling 9
Emily Rasor, Whiteford girls basketball 8
Nina Clements, New Boston Huron girls basketball 7
Carter Simota, Jefferson wrestling 4
