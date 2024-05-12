They smashed, they bashed at 36th annual demolition derby

May 12—The first Smash Bash demolition derby of 2024 had everything the event has become known for in the last 36 years. From big hits to masterclass-built vehicles ready to be rearranged from the carnage.

However, Saturday's show had an extra layer of drama at Freedom Northwest Arena on Albright Grade in Lewiston, with the Spring and Ackerland families showing up in bunches to compete.

Members from Ackerland Racing and Outlaw Racing (the Springs) totaled four wins on Saturday. But there wasn't a clear winner between the rivals, as each clan had two wins apiece.

"I honestly think that it's great," EC Enterprises founder Eric Christiansen said about the rivalry. "They take it out on the track, they hammer it out, and then they have a beer together and shake hands. It's pretty cool to watch them go at it, and when the flag drops, no friends; they're out to win."

Chastin and Nick Spring get it done for Outlaw Racing.

Chastin Spring titled in the compact car demolition derby for the second time in his career on Saturday.

Spring's victory was smooth, evading all 11 incoming vehicles in the early stages, which was the largest class of the night.

It came down to him and Dan Ackerland, and both drivers donned the number nine. Spring laid the first significant hit on Ackerland, leaving his car motionless.

This allowed Spring to put his car in reverse and lay a devastating blow to his rival, turning Ackerland's vehicle over to give him the victory.

"I was just trying to play defense until it got to the end," Spring said. "He was sitting, and I laid a hit on him, and he didn't move. ... I really didn't know I was on top of him until I stopped moving. I just held on, stayed in it, and came out on top."

Nick Spring's victory in the full-size truck figure 8 race was a masterclass in driving under pressure. He escaped contact and cut tight corners in a race where almost everyone seemed to be out for blood. Justin Deyo of Grangeville flipped during the final stages of the race.

Nick Spring also won the "best in show" for his Toyota.

Michael Johns gets all the wins for the Ackerlands

The MCs at the event were constantly talking about how "serious" Michael Johns seemed to be, and his performance proved them right.

Johns notched victories in the compact car figure 8 and the full-size truck demolition derby for Ackerland Racing.

Johns just slightly edged out Cheyanne Spring in the figure 8. The pair of drivers were side-by-side heading into the final lap. But Johns was able to cut the final corner a little bit tighter to secure the victory.

"Cheyenne almost had it," Johns said. "I'll give it to her, props, she's done good. ... She took a little bit of a wide turn, and that's when I was able to cut back in and swooped past that tire and cleaned house from that point."

The full-size derby was the second-biggest class of the night and Johns won the event with ease against some of the best racers in the area. He also got some revenge for his little brother by flipping Mitchell Spring early on in the final.

"Give some props to Chastin; that was a good rollover," Johns said. "I just had to return the favor."

Olander doubles up as a champion

This was the fifth demolition derby that Johnathan Olander entered his Mazda in, and he came away with two first-place trophies.

Olander competed with the compact trucks, which was the smallest class of the night, and was the most dominant driver in both the figure 8 and demolition derby.

"I put in a lot of hard work into that Mazda," Olander said. "This is the first year that she just ran like a dream. I'm really stoked. I got to shout out to my wife; she's the one who made me build the truck. It used to be my daily driver, but it kept having issues. It wouldn't start, it wouldn't stay running, the brakes kept locking up, and she finally said, 'Let's make a derby truck out of it.' Ever since the thing won't die."

Compact car figure 8 — 1. Michael Johns; 2. Cheyanne Spring; 3. David Ackerland.

Compact car demo — 1. Chastin Spring; 2. Dan Ackerland; 3. Devin Brown.

Compact truck figure 8 — 1. Johnathan Olander; 2. Sean Robinson; 3. Tom Currin.

Compact truck demo — 1. Olander; 2. Robinson; 3. Currin.

Full-size car figure 8 — 1. Jonathan Strickland; 2. Clinton Reese; 3. Dustin Murphy.

Full-size car demo — 1. Trevyn Colvin; 2. John Adams; 3. Reese.

Full-size truck figure 8 — 1. Nick Spring; 2. Justin Ackerland; 3. Brian Deyo.

Full-size truck demo — 1. Johns; 2. Nathan Colvin; 3. Justin Ackerland.

