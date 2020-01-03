Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh had a short but quite successful tenure in San Francisco.

The Niners played in three NFC championship games and were a questionable call away from a Super Bowl XLVII title under the current Michigan head coach.

But not everyone has fond memories of Harbaugh's short stint in the Bay Area.

he was overrated as an NFL coach too. https://t.co/ba0kt3EE9t — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) January 1, 2020

The local one-hit-wonder pop group Smash Mouth, which originated in San Jose, has a long history of chiming in on Bay Area sports.

From former NL MVP Bryce Harper to hip-hop star Drake, the band doesn't shy away from defending its Bay Area teams against any and all opposition.

Harbaugh went 49-22-1 including the postseason over his four seasons coaching the 49ers, so it seems like Smash Mouth might be the only ones with the "shape of an L" on their foreheads.

Smash Mouth not impressed with Jim Harbaugh's 49ers coaching tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area