Smartwatch straps carry ‘high levels of E. coli and other bacteria’

Bacteria under microscope

The plastic wrist straps of Fitbits and Apple Watches harbour high levels of potentially harmful bacteria, a study has found.

Levels of E. Coli and Staphylococcus were found on 60 and 85 per cent of all watch wristbands, data show.

Around one in three also had signs of contamination with Pseudomonas.

Scientists from Florida Atlantic University swabbed 20 watches belonging to various men and women who were firefighters, vets, gym-goers and office workers, among others.

Lab analysis looked for how many colony-forming units of bacteria were in a specific area and found cloth bands were the dirtiest, followed by plastic, rubber, leather and then metal.

A gold band, which is known for its antimicrobial properties, had no detectable amount of bacteria, the study found.

‘Need for regular sanitation’

“Plastic and rubber wristbands may provide a more appropriate environment for bacterial growth as porous and static surfaces tend to attract and be colonised by bacteria,” said Dr Nwadiuto Esiobu, senior author of the study.

The three bacteria looked for in this study are all commonly found on human skin and most of the time are harmless.

However, they can become dangerous to health if given the opportunity to invade wounds.

“The quantity and taxonomy of bacteria we found on the wristbands show that there is a need for regular sanitation of these surfaces,” said Dr Esiobu.

“Even at relatively low numbers these pathogens are of public health significance. Importantly, the ability of many of these bacteria to significantly affect the health of immunocompromised hosts indicates a special need for health care workers and others in hospital environments to regularly sanitise these surfaces.”

The team found that antibacterial spray and ethanol were effective at killing most of the bacteria, while a home remedy of apple cider vinegar is less effective.

“Other potential forms of bacterial transmission and facilitation of infection, such as earbuds or cell phones, should be similarly studied,” said Dr Esiobu.

The study is published in the journal Advances in Infectious Diseases.