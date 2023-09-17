Smart praises ex-Packer Edwards after Georgia victory

Sep. 17—MOULTRIE — Daijun Edwards did not play in Georgia's first two games and wore a knee brace when he started at tailback for the Bulldogs as they played host to South Carolina on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

But the former Colquitt County Packer provided a spark, especially in the second half of the 24-14 come-from-behind victory over the Gamecocks.

Edwards rushed for 118 yards on 20 carries and finished off the opening drive of the second half by scoring a touchdown on a 7-yard run.

He had several other key runs, including a 21-yarder.

His contributions to the victory were not overlooked by Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

"Daijun (Edwards) is a huge luxury for us," Smart said after the game. "He breaks tackles. He's the guy that when you draw it up, they have one guy you can't block, he'll make that guy miss.

"He's done a nice job of that. He runs at nice pad level, he gets yards after contact. I thought he did a really good job of sticking it up in there."

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs, now 3-0, will be home again next Saturday to meet UAB at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Also on Saturday:

—Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 30-yard field goal and converted all four of his extra point attempts in Florida State's 31-29 victory over Boston College.

In the Seminoles first three games, Fitzgerald is 4-for-4 in field goal attempts and 19-19 in extra point attempts.

The 3-0 and No. 3 ranked Seminoles will travel to Clemson on Saturday to meet the Tigers at noon. The game will be aired by ABC.

—Orion Bonner had four pass receptions for 70 yards in Glenville State's 24-21 victory over Notre Dame College (Ohio).

The Pioneers are now 2-0 and will play at West Virginia State on Saturday.

—Freshman Kamal Bonner was credited with an assisted tackle in North Carolina State's 45-7 victory over VMI.

Now 2-1, the Wolfpack will play at Virginia on Saturday.

—Lemeke Brockington had two pass receptions for 43 yards in Minnesota's loss to North Carolina.

The Golden Gophers, now 2-1, will play at Northwestern on Saturday.

—In Georgia Tech's 48-23 loss to Ole Miss, Omar Daniels was credited with a pass breakup.

The Yellow Jackets are now 1-2 and will play at Wake Forest on Saturday.

—Gardner-Webb lost 27-25 to Tennessee State to fall to 1-2, but All-American Ty French had four solo tackles, three of which were for loss, including a sack. He also forced a fumble.

The Runnin' Bulldogs will travel to East Carolina on Saturday.

—Steven Krajewski completed 10-of-26 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown and also carried the football six times for another 20 yards when Wagner College defeated Sacred Heart 17-10.

His 10-yard touchdown pass to Justin Wolf gave the Seahawks a 17-0 third-quarter lead.

Wagner will be home on Saturday to face Merrimack.

—Western Illinois lost to Linnenwood 43-40, but Tajh Sanders gave the Leathernecks a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass reception from quarterback Matt Morrissey.

Western Illinois will travel to Southern Utah on Saturday.

—In Austin Peay's 63-3 victory over East Tennessee State, Jaheim Ward had a solo tackle.

The Governors will play at Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.