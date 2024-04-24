Smallwood leads Woodrow softball past Shady Spring; Indy, Shady baseball win

Apr. 23—PREP SOFTBALL

Woodrow Wilson 3, Shady Spring 0

Aubrey Smallwood struck out 19 in a two-hit shutout, and Woodrow Wilson defeated Shady Spring 3-0 to avenge a loss the first week of the season.

Smallwood only walked two batters. The Flying Eagles scored all three of their runs in the third inning, highlighted by Smallwood's two-run single.

Kacie Fraley's double drove in the third run.

Kaylee Waddell and Jenna Joyce had the hits for Shady Spring, which will host Liberty Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Woodrow will visit Bluefield Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Independence 11,

PikeView 1, 5 innings

Independence scored four runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-1 win over PikeView in five innings.

Blake Stratton was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs batted in and Cole Cunningham homered for the Patriots. Degan Williams was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Cunningham pitched all five innings for the win. He struck out four and walked one while allowing five hits, and PikeView's run was unearned.

Independence will host Summers County Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PikeView will visit Nicholas County Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Shady Spring 15,

Liberty 5, 6 innings

Jacob Meadows drove in six runs and was 4 for 5 as Shady Spring topped host Liberty 15-5 in six innings.

Three of Meadows' hits resulted in two runs being scored, including a double in the fifth.

Brody Seabolt homered and had two RBIs and Aiden Calvert was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Tigers.

Talan McGraw had three hits for the Raiders, who will visit Greenbrier West Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Shady will visit Greenbrier East Wednesday at 7 p.m.