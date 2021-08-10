Small wonders: Midwest Miniature Showcase will be big -- and little -- fun

Aug. 9—Pick any item in your home and there's a good bet you'll find a tiny version of it in Fairborn this weekend.

The Midwest Miniature Showcase, billed as the area's premier doll house and miniature show, will be held Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Wingate by Wyndham Dayton, 3055 Presidential Dr. in Fairborn.

The event will have miniature displays and more than 40 tables of teeny tiny furnishings for sale from vendors from across the country.

"Anything you can buy for a house you can buy in miniature today," said Helen Naughton, co-founder of the event. "It's totally amazing."

Visitors will find tiny versions of anything for a house including Christmas trees, wallpaper, windows, glass wear and tools.

Naughton has been working in miniatures for more than 40 years and is currently finishing a scaled-down replica of her grandparent's home.

The hobby became more popular during the pandemic when people had more time for creativity, Naughton said.

"You can use your imagination and it is cheaper than redoing your house," she said. "A lot of people love interior decorating and they can do it all in small scale."

Among the creative highlights on view at the event will be scale replicas of Fairborn landmarks including Skateland, Foy's and the Southwestern Cement Company created by Naughton's daughter, Lori Naughton.

A half-inch scale dollhouse built and decorated by Linda Adams of Centerville will also be on display.

The Midwest Miniature Showcase hours will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for the vendors area is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3 through 15.

The Fairborn replica will be on display in the hotel's conference room and is free to view.

More information about the event can be found here.