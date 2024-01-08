Small town wonder, what to know about incoming freshman Florida football QB D.J. Lagway

The future hopes of Florida football could hinge on the right arm of a small-town Texan eager to make a big impression.

Incoming Florida Gators freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway was named Gatorade High School Football of the Year last week, joining a fraternity that includes Emmitt Smith (1987) and Peyton Manning (1994).

Lagway, who arrived in Gainesville last week, will enroll at UF for the spring semester and take part in spring drills. Last week, in a final tuneup before the start of his college career, Lagway completed 5 of 10 passes for 46 yards while adding 10 yards rushing. He left the game in the second quarter with a foot injury that's not considered to be serious.

Expectations surrounding Lagway at high, but he's coming to UF with a level head, eager to learn.

"I just take it with a grain of salt," Lagway said. "I just enjoy everything, give it to God because it's all a blessing, but what God gives to you, he can also take it away."

Here are five things to know about Lagway:

D.J. Lagway is from a small town

Lagway is from Willis, Texas (pop. 6,431), a small town about 50 miles north of Houston. As part of the Piney Woods of East Texas, Willis's economy was primarily driven by lumber and agriculture. "It shaped me to be loyal where I'm at," Lagway said. "My hometown wasn't a winning school, it wasn't a winning town, but I feel like me coming in there, changing the atmosphere, the way of the town, I feel like I did that. So I'm trying to do the same thing in Gainesville." Willis is not far from the shores of Lake Conroe, but Lagway said he didn't have any hobbies on the lake growing up. "I was on the other side of the street, the tracks," Lagway said, "No where near close to the lake."

D.J. Lagway has got a quick release

Part of the reason for Lagway's passing success (4.604 yards, 72.1 completion percentage, a Texas 6A record 58 TD passes) is his ability to get the ball of out his hands quickly, a trait that should serve him well facing opposing SEC pass rushers. “D.J. Lagway is the best QB I’ve ever coached against” said Conroe High School head coach Cedric Hardeman. “He has a quick release, which allows him to fit balls in windows most high school kids can’t. He can run and he’s done a great job of growing as a leader. I have a lot of respect for the kid.”

D.J. Lagway is developing a rapport with Florida QB Graham Mertz

Lagway has already had conversations with current Florida QB Graham Mertz in an attempt to absorb the Florida offense. "He's a really good guy," Lagway said. "I can't wait to learn from him, the ins and outs of being a quarterback." How Napier balances playing time between Mertz and Lagway will be tricky. Mertz enters the fall as the clear number one after passing for 2,903 yards with 20 TDs to just 3 interceptions in 2023, but given Lagway's dual-threat ability, there may be some chances to use him in third-and-short and change of pace scenarios, similar to how former Florida coach Urban Meyer used Tim Tebow as a freshman in 2006 behind Chris Leak. "DJ's going to get a chance to observe a guy who knows how to prepare, knows how to lead, understands the attention to detail, the discipline." Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "What does that year-round process look like to be a college quarterback at this level? And D.J.'s transition would have been a lot more difficult if Graham wasn't here."

D.J. Lagway is a dual threat quarterback

Lagway also rushed for 957 yards and 16 TDs last season at Willis High. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, has the body to absorb punishment against SEC tacklers.

Last week, Lagway displayed some nifty moves at the Under Armour All-American game with some nifty moves across the field that made opposing tacklers miss.

D.J. Lagway is a good student, and he gives back

Lagway posted a 3.48 GPA at Willis High School and graduated in December, which allowed him to enroll early. In the community, Lagway volunteered at eldercare facilities also has donated his time to a community foodbank. As a public speaker. Lagway addressed schools and churches in the Willis area, proving a message to younger students about what it takes to succeed in school as well as athletics.

