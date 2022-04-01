Small schools ride a lasting wave from March Madness upsets

·4 min read
Saint Peter's celebrates after winning a college basketball game against Purdue in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) The euphoric wave originates in a single seismic event, 40 minutes of unexpected excellence washing out brackets across a nation.

A small school, around forever yet seeming to come out of nowhere, finds being a March Madness darling pays long-term dividends.

Some go one-and-done. Others roll on, successive tremors generating larger swells, each cresting higher than the previous, a national bandwagon growing in their wake.

Saint Peter's is still riding the initial surge from its Elite Eight run, recognition and applications rising, the school book store emptied. The Peacocks will eventually hit peak popularity, but the residuals will flow for years to come.

''A lot of people, if you say Saint Peter's, they'd probably ask what state are they in, but they can all you tell you now for sure,'' Florida Gulf Coast athletic director Ken Kavanagh said. ''And they probably won't forget anytime soon.''

Upsets and extended underdog runs are the cornerstones of March Madness' mass appeal, unpredictability fueling a fervor unlike anything in sports. The moments remembered most often come the small schools.

George Mason to the Final Four in 2006. Stephen Curry shooting Davidson into the 2008 Elite Eight. Butler to successive championship games. FGCU and Dunk City reaching the 2013 Sweet 16. No. 16 Maryland-Baltimore County over No. 1 Virginia in 2018, Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean to the Final Four in the same bracket.

Each upset puts a marker on the map. Small schools from previously-unknown places earn a spot on the marquee with college basketball's blue bloods and repeat deep March runners.

Recognition escalates locally and nationally, school logo triggering enthusiastic responses, not what-is-that questions. The schools become answers to Trivial Pursuit questions.

The awareness shines a light on the school, both academics and athletic programs. Curiosity follows, with it a rise in admission applications.

Florida Gulf Coast saw a 35% increase - a 90% bump from out state - the year after its Sweet 16 run and now has students from 33 countries and 32 states. Loyola Chicago had its two largest freshman classes after going to the Final Four and last year's Sweet 16 run. Davidson and UMBC saw similar increases.

''It provided the lens so that people can see the good work that's being done in terms of research and educating the future leaders of tomorrow,'' said former UMBC athletic director Tim Hall, now the AD at Southern Illinois Edwardsville. ''Now there's more people paying attention to UMBC. Why? Because of what they did on this big national stage in basketball.''

Merchandising gets a piece of the surge.

In the immediate upset aftermath, the school bookstore gets picked clean, appearing ransacked. The rush for underdog gear expands across the town onto the internet, bandwagoners filling their online shopping carts.

Before FGCU's Sweet 16 run, no one in the shopping center across the street carried Eagles gear. Now Dick's Sporting Goods, Target and stores all around the Fort Meyers area are flush with Dunk City merch.

Loyola Chicago merchandise sales skyrocketed - Sister Jean bobbleheads are very popular items - and maroon-and-gold scarves are now everywhere in the city, even at Cubs and Bulls games.

''Those the kind of things that aren't necessarily changing our world, but they do make a difference when revenues increase in those line items,'' Loyola Chicago athletic director Steve Watson said.

The wave spreads into recruiting.

Name recognition gets previously ignored calls picked up. It gets a foot in the door, giving coaches a chance to open a view into the program and the school.

Davidson's recruiting classes climbed from No. 293 nationally to No. 209 after the 2008 run, according to the 247 Sports composite. Loyola Chicago went from No. 101 to No. 87 after reaching the Final Four.

And it's not just the basketball programs that benefit. March Madness recognition carries.

''All our coaches talk about how people are picking up the phone more so than in the past when you say Loyola,'' Watson said.

March exposure gave Davidson a chance for even more visibility.

The Wildcats had a stretch of three Sweet 16s in four seasons under coach Lefty Driesell in the late 1960s. The run came before the ultra-hyped days of the NCAA Tournament and was so long ago, even people who lived in western North Carolina all their lives were unaware.

The run by Steph Curry and the Cats brought Davidson reminded the basketball world of the program's place in basketball history. The Wildcats continued to pop up in the bracket and, with an assist to Curry's continuing strong connection, made a move from the Southern Conference to brighter lights and deeper respect in the Atlantic 10.

''We had our history in the 60s and it took 50 years to recapture that,'' said Bob McKillop, Davidson's coach since 1990. ''We were equally fortunate that put us on a stage that got us into the Atlantic 10, which is significantly more high-profile conference than we were in.''

The Wildcats and their brethren underdogs continue to ride the wave.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd wins AP men’s coach of the year

    Lloyd was named The Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the year after leading the Arizona basketball to the Sweet 16 in his first season.

  • Kentucky’s Tshiebwe named AP men’s college player of year

    Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe spent an entire season relentlessly chasing and pulling down seemingly every rebound that came his way.

  • Coach K on an NCAA revamp: 'Time to look at the whole thing'

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) The sport Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is leaving is run by an organization he doesn't much recognize anymore. The 75-year-old coach, whose career ends after Duke is done at the Final Four, used the opportunity of what could be his last big news conference Friday to spell out issues he feels will haunt college basketball and the NCAA until they're fixed. ''This is not the time to look at knits and bits,'' Krzyzewski said.

  • Duke's Mike Krzyzewski maintains mystery of his social media burner accounts – 'He’s too hard to find'

    His social media handles remain a tightly guarded secret on the eve of a Final Four matchup with North Carolina that will either be his last or second-to-last game as Duke’s head coach.

  • WATCH LIVE: Saint Peter's parade hits Jersey City to celebrate March Madness run

    Watch live as the Saint Peter's Peacocks men's basketball team gets a heroes' parade through Jersey City.

  • Gazprom preps halt to Europe gas supplies: report

    STORY: Russian energy giant Gazprom is looking at options for halting gas supplies to so-called “unfriendly” countries.That’s according to a report in Russia’s Kommersant newspaper. It says Gazprom is evaluating the consequences of a complete stoppage. The news comes after President Vladimir Putin said "unfriendly" nations would soon have to pay for gas in roubles. That’s raised fears of an energy supply crunch in the EU, which depends on Russia for about 40% of its gas. Thursday (March 31) is the deadline for Gazprom and Russia’s central bank to draw up plans for such payments. However, a Kremlin spokesman said this week that customers would not have to make the switch that day. Germany, Russia’s largest gas client, has said it will continue to pay in euros or dollars. Moscow’s list of “unfriendly” countries covers those that have imposed sanctions. However, some, including the U.S. and Norway, do not buy any Russian gas. A German government spokesman said this week that Berlin had received assurances it could still pay in currencies other than the rouble.

  • Villanova's Gillespie latest guard in low post for Wildcats

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) The post origination story, as Villanova coach Jay Wright recalls, began with Ryan Arcidiacono. The 6-foot-3 point guard had a knack for posting up defenders, even bigger ones, so Wright started calling plays for him in the paint. Jalen Brunson took it to another level.

  • Butler fires men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan

    LaVall Jordan was coming off a 14-19 season, the Bulldogs’ most losses in 32 years. It was his third losing season out of four.

  • Julian Edelman's April Fools' Day joke won't sit well with Patriots fans

    Retired wide receiver Julian Edelman had some fun at Patriots fans' expense Friday on social media...

  • Microsoft's cloud business targeted by EU antitrust regulators

    EU antitrust regulators are quizzing Microsoft's rivals and customers about its cloud business and licensing deals, a questionnaire seen by Reuters showed, in a move that could lead to a formal investigation and renewed scrutiny of the U.S. software company. The European Commission has fined Microsoft a total 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the previous decade for breaching EU antitrust rules and for not complying with its order to halt anti-competitive practices. The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices.

  • Final Four predictions: Who will win the men's NCAA Tournament?

    Four of the elite programs in men's college basketball will converge on New Orleans for the Final Four. Our experts predict who will reach the final.

  • Trade rumor rankings: Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and more

    HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past week, starring Anthony Davis this week.

  • Christian Laettner replied to my tweet, Coach K is retiring, but I can't root for Duke | Goodbread

    Not even the warm side of Christian Laettner can melt the villainous reputation of Duke basketball. This columnist is rooting for North Carolina.

  • Roy Williams would give his eyeteeth for chance to end Coach K's Duke basketball career

    Former North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams said he'd give up teeth for the chance to end Mike Krzyzewski's career as Duke head coach.

  • Watch: Jordan Spieth three-putts from two feet at Valero Texas Open to fall near cutline

    Spieth's faux pas came on the sixth green with the reigning champ just four strokes off the lead.

  • Doc Rivers on if bench cost 76ers win: “It was more James than them.”

    Is Doc Rivers going to be the 76ers coach next season?

  • New Bucs coach Todd Bowles wins day by admitting he ‘blew it’

    TAMPA — To triumph at the news conference, he first had to admit defeat. In that sense, Todd Bowles nailed it, with candor and conciseness. “I blew it,” the new Bucs coach said Thursday. Know this about 58-year-old Todd Robert Bowles: While different in myriad ways from immediate predecessor Bruce Arians, they share the blunt gene. It’s a trait generally appreciated by fans. That is why the ...

  • The Rush: Terrell Owens unretires, Antonio Brown looks for work… and ankle surgery

    Giannis Antetokounmpo hits milestone as Bucks shock Nets in OT, South Carolina's Aliyah Boston gets sweet surprise with big award, Antonio Brown refuses ankle surgery until he gets picked up by a new team and get your popcorn ready because Terrell Owens reportedly unretires to join Johnny Manziel in FCF.

  • Final Four predictions: Who will win the women's NCAA Tournament?

    USA TODAY Sports' experts predict how the women's Final Four will play out and make picks for who will win the national title.

  • Rivals Duke, North Carolina in titanic clash at Final Four

    The most important industry in the 11-mile stretch of real estate between North Carolina's two cathedrals of hoops, the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, is basketball. For decades, a win, or loss, in any given matchup between Duke and North Carolina has had the power to shape the next week, or month, or year, for the thousands of fans who wear different shades of blue, and bring two different worldviews to one of the most intense rivalries in sports. On Saturday comes the 258th and most titanic meeting of them all — Blue Devils vs. Tar Heels in the Final Four, the first time that's ever happened.