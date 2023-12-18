SMALL SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Locals show out in action before break

Dec. 18—The Lady Bulldogs came ready to protect home court.

Savanna battled against Coalgate in the consolation finals of its home Freedom Ford Shootout Tournament on Saturday, with the Lady Dawgs taking a 55-47 overtime win to be named consolation champions.

The Lady Bulldogs and Coalgate were neck-and-neck for much of the game, leading to extra minutes after finding themselves tied through four quarters. In the overtime period, the Lady Dawgs pushed out in front to seal away the win.

Next up for Savanna, the Lady Dawgs will take a break over the holidays before returning to action Jan. 2 to host Quinton.

Here is a look at reported small-school girls basketball scores from around the area for Friday and Saturday:

FRIDAY

Porum 51, Canadian 28

Quinton 67, Salina 22

Savanna 42, Haworth 24

Buffalo Valley 59, Wilburton 32

SATURDAY

Spiro 57, Hartshorne 65

Caddo 57, Pittsburg 28

Quinton 51, Stigler 38 (Gore Tournament Champions)

Savanna 55, Coalgate 47 (Freedom Ford Savanna Shootout Consolation Champions)

BOYS

Savanna faced off against Coalgate in the consolation finals of its home Freedom Ford Shootout Tournament over the weekend, with the Bulldogs taking a 41-36 win to be named consolation champions.

After a back and forth game that saw Coalgate leading 17-16 at the half, the Bulldogs came out in the second half determined to protect home court — jumping into the lead and holding off their opponent for the win.

Next up for Savanna, the Bulldogs will have a break over the holidays before returning to action Jan. 2 to face Quinton.

Here is a look at reported small-school boys basketball scores from around the area for Friday and Saturday:

FRIDAY

Porum 44, Canadian 31

Coalgate 43, Pittsburg 27

Savanna 56, Caddo JV 39

Atoka 73, Wilburton 56

SATURDAY

Hartshorne 72, Buffalo Valley 39

Savanna 41, Coalgate 36 (Freedom Ford Savanna Shootout Consolation Champions)