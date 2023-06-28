Small-school rookie listed as Cowboys’ surprise standout

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the top defenses in the NFL. They have youth and depth at nearly every position. Add in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn being one of the best assistant coaches in the league, and it’s easy to see why the Cowboys have a bright outlook for the 2023 season.

Quinn gets the most out of his best guys, but it’s also a testament to the kind of players the Cowboys acquire when they routinely have surprise performers among their lesser-known players. ESPN took a look at each teams ‘surprise standout’ for the offseason and rookie CB Eric Scott Jr. took the honors for the Cowboys.

Why it's Scott

Aug 4, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn talks to players during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Scott has earned some positive reviews since arriving in Dallas, and here’s why he made the list.

The rookie sixth-round pick worked some with the first-team defense during the offseason with Trevon Diggs in and out of workouts and Nahshon Wright dealing with a minor knee issue. Scott impressed defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

“When you see a guy wanting the moment to go compete, like, you know, I’m balling my fists up and saying, ‘I ain’t leaving here,’ that’s what I’m looking for specifically for the rookies,” Quinn said. “That kind of mindset and attitude is really what it takes for a young player to assert themselves into these moments because that responsibility is really to say, ‘Hey, man, can we count on you when it’s there?’ Them learning to do that early on, that’s a big deal, knowing that like the amount of work that goes into to say, ‘I’m down for this challenge.’ I’ve seen that from Eric so far.” — Todd Archer

That’s high praise from Quinn and it helps that Scott’s gotten more of an opportunity because of injury, but the rookie has taken advantage of his repetitions.

Scott's background

#Cowboys DB Eric Scott Jr. From Southern Miss The Element of SURPRISE‼ pic.twitter.com/IWteiBV9UG — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) May 4, 2023

The Cowboys drafted Scott in the sixth-round last April. He was somewhat of a surprise selection, but the team didn’t want to lose out on drafting Scott, so they traded up to make sure they had the ability to select the CB out of Southern Mississippi, surrendering a 2024 fifth-round pick.

However, despite not having much fanfare, it’s easy to see why the Cowboys like Scott. With the third longest wingspan of any CB in the draft at over 80-inches long, he fits the mold of what Quinn and Will McClay covet in their CBs. Scott does have a nose for the ball, picking off five passes in college, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Scott also impressed the Cowboys in a private workout during the pre-draft process, where he flashed the speed and raw skills the team couldn’t pass up.

Where he fits

Aug 11, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It’s one thing for Scott to be a surprise contributor in June, when there isn’t much real football going on, but it’s quite another to still be making headlines in the preseason. Scott will have every opportunity to show he belongs this summer.

The current spot for Scott is down on the depth chart. The Cowboys have a solid group of CBs ahead of Scott and he’ll need to impress to crack the top five. Starting corners Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore aren’t getting replaced, and slot CB Jourdan Lewis remains a top option when he’s cleared to return, something not guaranteed at the start of training camp.

Last year’s rookie phenom CB DaRon Bland will be hard to surpass as well after his five-interception campaign. Bland looks to take on a bigger role until Lewis is ready, and even when that happens, he could surpass the veteran CB.

Scott could slide in right after that group, but he’ll have to perform better than a couple of third-year CBs in Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. Joseph’s been trending in the right direction this offseason and could be ready to cash in on his potential.

Wright will need a strong camp to secure a job for another year, and Scott’s play could spell the end for the CB out of Oregon State.

They say you can never have enough corners, and the Cowboys are making sure they have their bases covered. If Scott can continue the momentum he built during the offseason program, the Cowboys and Quinn might have found another Day 3 gem.

