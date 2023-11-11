Small school, big win: Escalon football tops Sacramento in SJS quarterfinals

ESCALON, CA − By the fourth quarter, Escalon football had already worn out Sacramento. The No. 1 seeded Cougars proved small schools do belong in the Sac-Joaquin Section Divison 4 bracket by routing the Dragons 57-32 for a quarterfinals victory.

“If we can play our brand of football, which we were doing running the Wing-T like we were, we can play with anybody,” said Andrew Beam, Escalon football’s head coach. “I was proud of how physical we were. I mean that’s a big team, a very athletic team.”

Despite Sacramento having the size advantage, the Cougars' smash-mouth football showcased how physicality can trump size. Here are the key takeaways from Escalon’s dominating win to punch its ticket to the SJS semifinals.

Escalon running back Talan Reider(32) soars to avoid a tackle during a Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinal playoff game between Escalon High and Sacramento High at Engel Field in Escalon, CA

Escalon’s pass game steals the show

To no one’s surprise, the Cougars opened up their first drive with a flurry of run plays led by senior Joshua Graham. The 5-foot-7 powerback kickstarted his team’s run game that would go on to run through the Dragons for all 48 minutes.

“We have to stop the run,” said Kimbbie Drayton, Sacramento football’s head coach before the start of the game. “We played against Rancho Cotate who ran the ball pretty well this year. Capital Christian also had a big offensive line and they ran the ball pretty hard too so we played a couple of teams who run the ball like Escalon.”

Those past opponents couldn’t prepare the Dragons enough as Escalon’s run game put up 28 points on them. Graham finished the game with close to 80 rushing yards and a one-yard rushing touchdown. The Cougars' leading rusher was senior Jamin Miller who rushed for about 138 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Escalon quarterback Donovan Rozevink(7) reads the defense in preparation to pass during a Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinal playoff game between Escalon High and Sacramento High at Engel Field in Escalon, CA

When Escalon wasn’t driving down the field with the ground and pound, quarterback Donovan Rozevink was making Sacramento pay from deep. The 6-foot-3 senior threw for 167 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cougars in scoring. Three out of four of his scoring passes were caught by junior Sam Jimenez and the other by senior Nate Krieger.

“We throw the ball every once in a while whenever we can but I mean, our running game that's what really sets up the pass,” Rozevink said. “Without the O-line and our running backs, I wouldn’t be able to throw the ball like I am.”

Where did Lamar Radcliffe go?

Coming into the quarterfinals matchup all eyes were on Sacramento’s standout running back Lamar Radcliffe. The 4-star Utah commit averaged 122.5 rushing yards per game and had just run through Sierra last week for a 52-20 first-round victory. That would all change once the senior made it to Engle Field.

“Everyone was doubting us,” Rozevink said. “Everyone on Twitter was saying that we're gonna lose. So it was kind of great to put up 57 on them and beat them by 30. That was just a great feeling.”

Sacramento quarterback Laron James-Radcliffe(11) hands off to running back Lamar Radcliffe during a Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinal playoff game between Escalon High and Sacramento High at Engel Field in Escalon, CA

Keys to doing so defensively for Escalon was shutting down Radcliffe holding him to a measly 10 rushing yards by halftime. Eventually, he got going but it was too little too late with the Cougars’ offense near unstoppable never punting the ball once. Radcliffe ended the night rushing for 102 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.

Freshman quarterback Laron James-Radcliffe was the leading scorer for the Dragons despite throwing two interceptions. He threw for 123 yards and three touchdowns, two from over 40 yards out.

Escalon will continue its hunt for a blue banner back at home taking on another unfamiliar foe in No. 5 seed West Park.

