Small nature photo contest open for submissions

Aug. 5—FONTANA — The Geneva Lake Conservancy is accepting submissions for the new Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park Small Nature Photo Contest.

Photos must be of small nature subjects such as spider webs, frogs, birds, beetles, fish or similar subjects taken at Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park or Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.

Submissions will be divided into three age groups: 4 to 12 years old, 13 to 21 years old, and 22 and older.

The top three winners in each age bracket will receive a cash prize: $150 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third.

Photos must be submitted by Aug. 15.

Entry forms are available at genevalakeconservancy.org. Photographers must email their submissions to intern@genevalakeconservancy.org or drop them off at 398 Mill St.

An exhibit of the winning photos will be held Aug. 26 at the Green Grocer Deli in Williams Bay.