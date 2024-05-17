Small margins count in big games - Everitt

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt believes "small margins count in these big games" after narrowly losing to reigning URC champions Munster.

In front of a sold out Hive, Edinburgh put on an action packed performance but were edged out 26-29.

"The crowd has been really good. The spectators have been amazing in supporting us this year," he said.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't get the result tonight. I'm still a bit disappointed now to comment too much. But I'm just pleased with how we've grown in all aspects of our game.

"And it's small margins that count in these big games."

The head coach was deflated not to get the result after the performance his side produced.

"Very much disappointed. I thought the guys really put in a good showing against the top team in the URC,£ he added.

"I know they're not top of the log at the moment, but they won it last year. I think it's the bounce of the ball that at times didn't go our way.

"Really close and I think the team's improved so we'll take the positives out of it. And if we can perform like this against Benetton we'll get the result in Italy."