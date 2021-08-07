Small fire put out on roof of new Pentucket Middle-High School project

Aug. 6—WEST NEWBURY — Local and area firefighters responded late Friday morning after a small fire broke out on the roof of the new Pentucket Regional Middle-High School building, which is under construction. Firefighters brought the fire under control within a half-hour. No one was injured, according to West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.

At about 11:20 a.m., West Newbury firefighters responded to the 22 Main St. school campus and found smoke coming from the new high school's roof.

Local firefighters coordinated with the Groveland Fire Department in the initial response. Also helping at the scene were Newburyport and Georgetown firefighters, along with an Atlantic Ambulance team. Crews from the Newbury and Merrimac fire departments provided station coverage.

The fire is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by the West Newbury Police Department, West Newbury Fire Department and State Fire Marshal's Office.

"This situation could have ended a lot worse. We appreciate the quick response by the workers who put out the initial flames, and thank the West Newbury Fire Department and the other departments for responding so quickly to secure the scene," School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a press release.

Damage to the roof was minor. The building project is not expected to be delayed, nor does the district expect to incur additional costs, according to Bartholomew.

The $146.2 million Pentucket Regional Middle-High School building project began in spring 2020 and should be completed by next spring. The project was approved by the district towns of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury in spring 2019 at town meetings and town elections. The Massachusetts School Building Authority is funding up to $52.7 million of the project. Classes are expected to start there in fall 2022.