Small Class boys athlete of week candidates shine in TSSAA football playoffs

It’s time to crown another La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Small Class boys athlete of the week. There were big Nashville area football performances as the TSSAA football playoffs began.

And with the Thanksgiving holiday, fans have an extra day to vote.

The candidates are below. Voting will close Friday at noon.

Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy: Baldwin had 36 carries for 164 yards and a TD in a 35-27 loss to MTCS in a Division II-A semifinal.

Connor Rosson, Columbia Academy: Rosson was 17-of-25 passing for 147 yards and had two TDs.

More: TSSAA football playoffs: See the state semifinal pairings

Elijah Usher, East Nashville: Usher needed just two carries to gain 112 yards, aided by his 78-yard TD run in East Nashville's 41-14 win over Liberty Creek.

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson: He rushed 21 times for 254 yards and three touchdowns as East Robertson dismantled Smith County 49-20 in the Class 2A quarterfinals. He also had 84 yards receiving and a score.

Elijah Groves, East Robertson: The Kentucky commitment had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown against Smith County.

Tennessean Athlete of the Week

Dontae Parker, Friendship Christian: Parker ran for 112 yards and scored a TD on just four carries in a 56-14 rout of Nashville Christian in a Division II-A semifinal.

Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian: Wolcott had 25 carries for 230 yards and scored six TDs. He broke the state record with 52 rushing touchdowns for the season.

Dawson White, Moore County: He was 12-of-20 passing for 185 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a 28-27 loss to McKenzie in the Class A quarterfinals. He also rushed for 66 yards.

Alex Copeland, Moore County: He caught six passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns against McKenzie.

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Wilson ran for 209 yards and scored three touchdowns on 15 carries to lead MTCS to its first Division II-A state championship game in program history.

Myles Leffew, York Institute: He was 5-of-9 passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns, with a rushing TD in 56-13 win over Hampton in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

More: Brentwood Academy football coach Jacob Gill resigns after one season

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: Vote for Small Class boys athlete of week