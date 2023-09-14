Politics latest news: Braverman claims Starmer would make UK 'dumping ground' for EU migrants

Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper arrive at Europol in The Hague, Netherlands, this morning - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Suella Braverman has claimed Sir Keir Starmer would make the UK a “dumping ground” for EU migrants as she criticised the Labour leader’s plan to stop the boats.

Sir Keir today unveiled his blueprint to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis and one of the measures the party is considering is an EU-wide returns agreement.

This is expected to see the UK agree to take a share of asylum seekers reaching Europe in return for the bloc taking back migrants who arrive illegally in Britain having crossed the Channel.

Ms Braverman, the Home Secretary, tweeted: “Finally we see Sir Keir Starmer’s migration plan. He’ll let Brussels decide who comes to the UK.

“He’ll agree to make Britain the dumping ground for many of the millions of illegal migrants that Europe doesn’t want. And none of this will stop the boats.”

Sir Keir rejected Ms Braverman’s criticism and labelled the Home Secretary’s comments “nonsense”.

Speaking to broadcasters in The Hague, Netherlands, during a visit to Europol, the Labour leader said: “It is embarrassing that the Government is pumping out this nonsense. I can only assume it is because they have got nothing sensible to say on the issue.”

11:02 AM BST

11:02 AM BST

Starmer labels Braverman's criticism of small boats plan 'nonsense'

Sir Keir Starmer rejected Suella Braverman’s criticism of his small boats plan and labelled the Home Secretary’s comments “nonsense”.

Asked about Ms Braverman’s claim that he would “make Britain the dumping ground for many of the millions of illegal migrants that Europe doesn’t want”, Sir Keir said: “It is embarrassing that the Government is pumping out this nonsense. I can only assume it is because they have got nothing sensible to say on the issue.

“What I am discussing today is a security agreement, sharing of information, operationalising the way that we can smash these gangs.

“I think anybody watching this would say that is common sense, we need to do it, get on with it. But I’m afraid this is now typical from a Government that has completely lost control of the situation.”

10:59 AM BST

Government has 'lost control' of UK's borders, claims Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Government had “lost control” of the nation’s borders.

Speaking to broadcasters in The Hague, Netherlands, Sir Keir said: “The Government has lost control of our borders and we can see that with the number of crossings there are across the Channel in small boats.

“We have to stop that and I think the only way to stop that is to smash the gangs that are running this vile trade.”

10:45 AM BST

PM announces extra £200m to help NHS prepare for winter

Today I’ve announced £200m of extra funding for the NHS this winter, the busiest time for the service.



I will always back the NHS – it's personal to me.



Here’s what we’ve been doing to support the NHS and protect patients to make sure they get the care they need 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/GA3PyJXypq — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 14, 2023

10:33 AM BST

Rishi Sunak guilty of ‘inadvertent breach’ of MP code of conduct

Rishi Sunak has been found to have committed a “minor and inadvertent breach” of the MPs’ code of conduct.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards launched an initial investigation into claims Mr Sunak had failed to declare a relevant interest while giving evidence to MPs on the Liaison Committee.

The commissioner then launched a separate investigation after Downing Street spoke publicly about the first investigation. Downing Street confirmed to the media that the initial investigation related to the disclosure of Mr Sunak’s wife’s shares in a childcare company.

But the code of conduct for MPs states that they are not allowed to disclose any details of the commissioner’s investigations while they are ongoing and they should be treated as confidential.

The commissioner concluded Mr Sunak breached the code because No10 discussed the original investigation with the media.

The Committee on Standards has now concluded that it was “a minor and inadvertent breach” and it had “no impact” on the initial investigation. No sanction has been recommended.

The commissioner published the findings of the original investigation into the declaration of interests last month, ruling that Mr Sunak had broken the code of conduct.

10:02 AM BST

Boris Johnson criticises Sunak's Ukraine response

Boris Johnson has appeared to criticise Rishi Sunak’s handling of the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine, arguing help for Kyiv continues to be too slow in being brought forward.

Writing in The Spectator, the former prime minister said: “There is only one thing they want from us, and that is the weaponry to finish the job – and so I simply do not understand why we keep dragging our feet. Why are we always so slow?”

Mr Johnson said allies of Ukraine needed to show “strategic patience, and a far greater sense of urgency about our programme of military assistance”.

09:39 AM BST

Braverman claims Starmer would 'make Britain the dumping ground' for EU migrants

Finally we see Sir Keir Starmer’s migration plan.



He’ll let Brussels decide who comes to the UK.



He’ll agree to make Britain the dumping ground for many of the millions of illegal migrants that Europe doesn’t want.



And none of this will stop the boats. pic.twitter.com/gJLdyDOIiD — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) September 14, 2023

09:20 AM BST

Analysis: Labour edging back towards the EU as it attempts to ‘fix Brexit’

My colleague Ben Riley-Smith, The Telegraph’s political editor, has written the following analysis of where Labour is at when it comes to the kind of relationship it wants the UK to have with Brussels:

Labour will not reverse Brexit. That is the message which will be preached from the shadow cabinet in the months ahead as the general election looms ever closer. But so too will another message: Labour wants a closer relationship with the European Union. Changes will be made to improve ties with the continent. It is in the space between those two points – that Brexit is staying, but the Brexit delivered under the Tories will be changed – that the fate of UK-EU relations under a potential Labour government lies.

09:02 AM BST

Shadow minister: EU-wide returns agreement would be 'objective' of Labour government

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow Cabinet Office minister, said a returns agreement with the EU would be an “objective” of a Labour government.

Asked if he believed a Labour government could do a deal with the EU as a whole to curb illegal migration, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “It is an objective and I believe we would be in a far better position to do that than this Government which frankly has been trashing our reputation on the international stage for good faith and indeed has been moving through prime ministers so quickly they haven’t been in a position to build that rapport that you need with other international leaders.”

The Labour frontbencher said an EU-wide returns agreement would “make it far easier for us to remove people who were found to have no right to be here”.

He said he could not “comment precisely” on what the EU could seek from the UK under such a deal.

Could a Labour government do a deal with the EU to curb illegal migration?@bbcnickrobinson asks Shadow Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, who tells #R4Today that Labour would be 'in a far better position' to do so than the current government. — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 14, 2023

08:45 AM BST

People smuggling should be put in same category as terrorism, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted people smuggling to be treated as if it was in the “same sort of category” as terrorism.

The Labour leader also said there needed to be more of a focus on intercepting the small boats when they are being transported into France.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Europol in The Hague, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme that the boats “are being transported across several countries to that coast in France”.

He said: “We need to have an operation that intercepts that, smashes it and brings these criminals to justice and it is a mindset issue as much anything.

“The reason that the operations here [at Europol] work so well is because they deal with terrorist cases. I think we need to put this vile trade, putting people into boats, in the same sort of category so that it is dealt with as seriously.”

08:30 AM BST

Labour leader: 'No case' for rejoining the EU

Sir Keir Starmer insisted that his plan to seek closer cooperation with the European Union on the migrants issue did not mean a weakening of his stance on Brexit.

He insisted that a Labour government would not take the UK back into the EU and there would be no return of freedom of movement.

Speaking from The Hague, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “There is no return to freedom of movement. We have left the EU.

“There’s no case for going back to the EU, no case for going into the single market or customs union and no freedom of movement. I’ve been really clear that that’s the parameter.

“I do not accept that that prevents us working with other police units here, with prosecutors here, to smash the gangs in this vile trade.”

08:25 AM BST

UK would have to take 'very high number' of migrants from EU under Labour plan, claims Barclay

The UK would have to take a “very high number” of asylum seekers from the rest of Europe under Labour’s proposed EU-wide returns agreement, the Health Secretary claimed this morning.

Asked if he was in favour of striking such a returns deal with Brussels, Steve Barclay told Times Radio: “If you look at the number actually coming into the EU, the scale of the numbers are such that it would require the UK to take a very high number as part of that quota deal.

“So of course if there was a returns agreement that would provide a deterrent, but the cost of that would be letting the EU decide on that number.”

08:22 AM BST

Steve Barclay claims Labour would 'give up control of our immigration policy to the EU'

Steve Barclay claimed Sir Keir Starmer wanted to “give up control of our immigration policy to the EU” as he criticised Labour’s blueprint for stopping the boats.

The Health Secretary told Times Radio: “Well, it’s no surprise that Keir Starmer wants to give up control of our immigration policy to the EU and let them decide what quotas we have to take.

“And we’re very clear we need to have a strong deterrent. That’s why we put in place the Rwanda policy and that is before the courts at the moment. But we’re also reducing the number of crossings. They’re down 20 per cent this year when crossings to the EU are up 30 per cent.

“And that’s because we put in place a returns agreement, for example, with Albania that’s seen a 90 per cent reduction in the number of Albanians coming across. On small boats, we’re doing much more in terms of intelligence sharing and we’re investing in more measures upstream.

“So we’re taking action to create a strong deterrent. What Keir Starmer is proposing is the opposite. It’s getting rid of the deterrent of the Rwanda policy. It’s letting the EU decide the quotas of what the UK would take and that is giving up control of our immigration policy.”

08:18 AM BST

Starmer unable to say how many migrants UK could take under EU-wide returns agreement

Sir Keir Starmer was unable to say how many asylum seekers the UK could take from the rest of Europe under his plan to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis.

Asked how many migrants from Europe he would be happy for the UK to take as part of an EU-wide returns deal, the Labour leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “Can I just clarify that because there are two different stages here. The first stage is how do you work with police forces across countries to ensure that you stop people getting into the boats in the first place and smash this vile trade and that is about working here in Europol, working across Europe to ensure that the criminals are brought down, that they are treated in the same way that we treat terrorists.

“So that is stage one. The question of whether people can then be returned only applies if people are still getting across the Channel and what I want to do is stop the trade… in the first place.

“But to answer your question, yes of course where people have got across what we need to do is process their claims as quickly as possible and where people are not allowed to stay in the UK we need to return them and at the moment we have got a farcical situation where we have got tens of thousands of people in hotels waiting to be processed, sometimes now these cases are taking up to four years and they are costing £2billion to the taxpayer in hotel bills every year. That is not sustainable.”