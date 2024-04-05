Small amount of marijuana found in car Rashee Rice was driving

Police found 10.8 grams (less than an ounce) of marijuana in the Lamborghini that Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was driving, according to a police report obtained by WFAA.

The amount makes it a Class B misdemeanor charge in Texas. Class B misdemeanors are punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine not to exceed $2,000.

Attorney Royce West admitted at a Thursday news conference that Rice was driving the Lamborghini Urus. Both high-end vehicles involved in the alleged street race that resulted in a six-car collision in Dallas were linked to Rice.

He is leasing the Chevrolet Corvette and was renting the Lamborghini from Classic Lifestyle.

All six occupants of the two cars fled the scene, leaving multiple victims behind without exchanging information or insurance, according to the police report.

Rice is expected to face charges in the wreck, and he is subject to NFL discipline for violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.