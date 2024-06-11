SM: Zirkzee deal reaches make-or-break point with Furlani approval needed – the details

AC Milan have been left with a decision to make regarding Joshua Zirkzee after the latest developments regarding commissions.

As has been widely reported over the past few days, the Milan management have made Zirkzee the number one summer target and they have progressed to an advanced stage in the negotiations with his entourage.

The player is very much open to the move because he wants to stay in Italy, the Rossoneri have no problems paying his €40m release clause active from July 1 and the contractual details will not be an issue either.

According to what we have learned through Luca Maninetti of SempreMilan.it, the discussions have reached a make-or-break point. After suggestions that the gap on commissions was being reduced, Zirkzee’s agency have made it clear today that they will not budget on their €15m demands.

If Milan want to close the operation they will be able to do so quickly because as mentioned the figure of the clause is known as is the striker’s salary. Now, the final green light is awaited from Giorgio Furlani and the ownership to approve the overall €55m expense.

The general feeling is that blowing up the deal now would be counter-productive after two months of work, however there is of course the more difficult issue of setting a precedent when it comes to commissions ahead of such an important window.