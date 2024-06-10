SM: Milan U23 to get final green light – Ancona’s Serie C exclusion imminent

For several months there have been reports about AC Milan’s desire to register an U23 team in Serie C from next season, and we can reveal that some good news has arrived.

Calcio e Finanza recently reported that Milan are preparing to put on the table a total investment of €12m for the second team project. The plan is to create a large player pool of 50-55 across the first team and U23s.

The guidelines and playing style of the U23 will be aligned with the Milan style (from the academy to the first team, same sporting vision and same playing principles). The investment will be made with the belief that the cost will pay for itself with medium-term returns.

The Rossoneri also intend to take care of any improvements to the facility where the U23s will play, to create a stadium that is up to par. It is likely to be the Stadio Solbiate Arno, for which Milan made over €700k available in order to make the necessary improvements for Serie C.

However, there was always a problem that needed to be overcome: while Milan went through all the formal processes to show they were ready to set up a B-team, it required a club to fail to register for Serie C next season.

Several clubs at risk of having their spot revoked in recent days have found the resources to be able to obtain a spot. A few days after registration closed, therefore, the Rossoneri’s chances of being able to get a place in Serie C were reduced.

More Stories / Primavera

MN: Yamal, Endrick and more – how Camarda’s new salary compares to other ‘wonderkids’

9 June 2024, 20:05

Longo: How much Camarda will earn at Milan after rejecting Dortmund

8 June 2024, 16:00

PM: Furlani played major role in Camarda renewal – the details

7 June 2024, 18:52

As our colleagues at SempreMilan.it report though, Ancona will announce its exclusion on Friday, having finished 16th in the league last season. It is vital news which opens the doors to Milan U23 who will therefore be officially registered from next year, barring any twists.

The new Serie C season should begin on August 11th with the first two rounds of the Coppa Italia qualification process and subsequently on the weekend of the 23rd, 24th and 25th of August the league campaign will begin.

Presuming that they directly take Ancona’s place, Milan U23s will play Group C which is ‘South and Islands’ geographically, not ideal logistically. The teams are as follows:

Altamura (promoted), Avellino, Benevento, Casertana, Catania, Cavese (promoted), Cerignola, Crotone, Foggia, Giugliano, Messina, Milan U23, Monopoli, Picerno, Potenza, Sorrento, Taranto, Ternana (relegated), Trapani (promoted) , Turris.

The Rossoneri will be coached by Daniele Bonera and the director will be Jovan Kirovski. They could have some very exciting talents among their ranks next season such as Francesco Camarda, Mattia Liberali, Diego Sia, Filippo Scotti and more.