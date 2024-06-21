SM: Guagni and Dubcova to depart Milan’s Femenile side

Today, we have received information that AC Milan’s Femenile squad will be losing two of their players and a destination has been revealed for one.

It has been a difficult few years for Milan’s feminine side, but with a new coach expected to arrive in the summer, there may be a turnover of the squad, especially with one of the traits of the rumoured new coach being her ability to nurture and improve young talent.

Therefore it is understandable why SempreMilan’s Luca Maninetti has reported on his X account that Alia Guagni will depart the club. The 36-year-old defender has been with the Rossonero for two seasons, and now she will depart after 19 appearances in this time.

She is not the only one to depart though, and 25-year-old Kamila Dubcova will also depart in the summer. Once again reported by Maninetti on his X account, she will join Austrian Frauenliga side SK St.Polten, and the deal is fully confirmed between all parties.

Similarly to Guagni, her playing time has been limited in her two years of playing for the Diavolo with only 25 appearances, however, she did score once, a last-minute winner against rivals Napoli at the tail-end of the season.