SM Exclusive: Double swoop possible as Zirkzee’s brother is discussed in Milan negotiations

AC Milan are still trying to find an understanding with Joshua Zirkzee’s entourage. A complex negotiation in which Joshua’s younger brother, 18-year-old Jordan, was also discussed.

Family can play a large part in the mercato, and in the past, the Rossoneri have not been new to involving brothers and relatives to finalise difficult signings. For example, in the case of Kaka, he arrived from Brazil together with his younger brother Digao, but much more recently, a similar situation arose with the renewal of Donnarumma and the arrival of his brother Antonio.

It is, therefore, not so strange that within the negotiations between the Rossoneri management and Kia Joorabchian – Zirkzee’s agent – the name of Joshua’s little brother also came up.

AC Milan sign two Zirkzee’s in one go

As our colleagues at SempreMilan.it have learned, the parties also discussed the possible inclusion of Jordan Zirkzee in the deal. The 18-year-old, younger brother of the Bologna striker, has an expiring contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

It is unclear which of the two parties included Jordan’s name in the deal, but according to what we have learned, this could be the key move to define Joshua’s arrival at the Rossoneri.

19 June 2024, 18:15

Jordan Zirkzee, a Dutchman with a Nigerian passport, is a forward born in 2005 who scored six goals and bagged three assists in 21 appearances for Leverkusen’s U19 side last season.

Why get Jordan too?

It would obviously be a ‘facilitator purchase’ for Milan, who would pick up Jordan on a free transfer and then turn him over to the Under-23 side.

A bit like what was done with Donnarumma and Kaka in the past, the double ‘family’ operation would allow the Diavolo to spread out the salary and commissions over two separate operations, making the purchase of the starting Zirkzee more sustainable.

This would benefit firstly the financial aspect linked to the budget, and secondly, the convincing work done to sign Joshua Zirkzee. The goal of the Rossoneri is in fact that the Bologna forward can put further pressure on his agent to sign for Milan.

The Diavolo have already reached an agreement with Bologna and the player, but have yet to reach a decisive handshake with Joorabchian. Having the entire Zirkzee family on one’s side in the negotiations could only do good.

At the moment, the only certainty is that it has been discussed, but it is not yet clear whether this will be an option Milan will consider. We remain with our ears pricked up trying to see how the negotiation will develop in the coming days.