SM: Asllani and Milan Women ‘closer’ in renewal negotiations – the situation

Kosovare Asllani could remain at AC Milan Women for next season as well, contrary to reports earlier this year, as renewal talks are currently ongoing. As we have learned, the parties are closer even if there is a lack of urgency.

As one of the most experienced players, Asllani has been one of the stars of the team since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. This past season, the forward found the back of the net six times in 17 appearances, scoring a brace in the final game.

According to our correspondent Luca Maninetti, renewal talks between Asllani and Milan have been ongoing since around the middle of May. The parties have made progress and are now ‘closer’ to each other after an initial distance, but talks are still quite slow.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be found, but at least the 34-year-old doesn’t appear fully set on leaving the club. A lot could happen for the Milan Women this summer and if you haven’t already, you should read our breakdown of the key events this summer.