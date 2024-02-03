Slumping St. John’s falls to No. 1 UConn at Madison Square Garden as NCAA Tournament nears

The signature win of the Rick Pitino era continues to elude St. John’s, which on Saturday surrendered a halftime lead against No. 1 UConn in an eventual 77-64 loss at a sold-out Madison Square Garden.

If the losses keep piling up, a trip to the NCAA Tournament could elude St. John’s, too.

Saturday marked the Red Storm’s fifth loss in six games, dropping them to 13-9 overall and 5-6 in Big East play. The Johnnies fell to 0-4 against ranked opponents, including 0-2 against the defending-NCAA-champion Huskies.

The recent swoon leaves St. John’s flirting with bubble territory, though a reasonable path to the school’s first tournament appearance in five years remains in play as the schedule lightens up.

“We just need to get better,” Pitino said Saturday. “One thing is our schedule has been difficult. If you look at it and say, ‘OK, St. John’s is an average-to-good team. Where are they gonna take their lumps?’ If you look at the schedule, you can sort of figure it out. … If we can get on a little bit of a run, they’ll get their confidence back.”

Following Saturday’s showdown with UConn, St. John’s had played the sixth-toughest schedule in the country, according to KenPom metrics. The loss dropped St. John’s from 36th to 39th in the analytical website’s rankings.

ESPN projected St. John’s as a tournament nine seed before Saturday’s game. A loss to the top-ranked team in the country shouldn’t be catastrophic. But St. John’s is running out of time to turn things around.

“We are not a great basketball team,” said Pitino, who is in his first season as St. John’s head coach.

“Without question, it’s our defense [that must improve]. We’re slow laterally, we’re unathletic and we’re small. Outside of that, we’re pretty damn good.”

Nine games remain on the regular-season schedule, including two apiece against lowly Georgetown and Depaul. Only two of those games are against ranked opponents in No. 9 Marquette and No. 13 Creighton, which both beat St. John’s by a point last month.

Those close losses followed a four-point defeat in Hartford the first time St. John’s faced UConn, then ranked No. 5, back in December.

St. John’s traded punches with UConn for much of Saturday’s rematch and led, 37-36, after a first half with eight ties and 12 lead changes. St. John’s point guard Daniss Jenkins began the game 3-for-3 on three-pointers and led all scorers with 13 first-half points but managed only six points after halftime.

His Red Storm co-star, 6-11 center Joel Soriano, failed to get anything going against a towering UConn frontcourt occupied by 7-2 sophomore Donovan Clingan and 6-10 backup Samson Johnson.

Soriano’s put-back dunk at the 6:31 mark of the first half accounted for his only points and lone rebound before the break. The senior from Yonkers, who entered Saturday averaging a team-high 16.6 points per game, matched his season-low with six points. It marked the second time this season Soriano failed to score in double-figures.

Despite being without versatile power forward Alex Karaban due to an ankle injury, UConn out-rebounded St. John’s 38-23; made 20-of-22 free throws; and outscored the Red Storm 41-27 in the second half.

“Our mindset has to change,” Jenkins said. “The games we keep losing, it’s the same things. It’s like we’re not learning. We’re not getting better. I think we can get there. Our mindset just has to change, and it starts with me. I’m very guilty of, sometimes, the coach says something to me, [and] I’ll have something to say back. Things like that. That’s where it starts.”

Despite the ranked losses, St. John’s boasts some success in the loaded Big East with quality wins over Xavier, Butler and Providence and a sweep of Villanova. In the NCAA’s NET ratings, St. John’s is now 2-7 against Quadrant 1 opponents but 5-1 against Quad 2 teams, 2-1 against Quad 3 foes, and 4-0 against Quad 4 schools.

“That’s gonna be a hard team to beat any night,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said of St. John’s. “Big East Tournament, you draw them, that’s not great. NCAA Tournament, trying to prepare for that pressure; trying to prepare for the matchup zone; trying to prepare for the way they attack the glass.”

Hurley predicted “some great battles” with St. John’s in the coming years. Still, Saturday offered a reminder of how far St. John’s has to go, with Pitino repeatedly acknowledging that UConn is “better than us.”

“I don’t think we’re anywhere close to being a rival with them,” Pitino said. “It maybe could become a rivalry some day, but it’s not now.”