Slumping Carson Wentz: 'I've critiqued myself hard'

Carson Wentz had his weekly chat with the Philly media Wednesday afternoon and was asked about 12 different ways how he can get himself back on track.

His answers spanned the range of “I’ve got to do better” all the way to “I’ve got to do better.”

It is that simple. And he knows it.

“I don’t want to overthink it, I know coaches and everybody don’t want to overanalyze anything, because we’re not far off,” Wentz said. “We’ve just got to protect the football and execute at a higher level and I think we can do that.”



It shouldn’t be hard to operate at a higher level, considering Wentz’s 63.7 passer rating is worst in the NFL, his six INTs lead the NFL and his 5.6 yards per attempt is lowest in the NFL.

The winless Eagles and their slumping quarterback face the 49ers on national TV Sunday night in Santa Clara.

It’s all fixable, Wentz keeps saying. But he just hasn’t fixed it yet.

“I think the biggest thing, there’s no doubt about it, is just taking care of the football,” Wentz said. “We make some plays as a whole offensively, we do some really good things and move the ball and just the turnovers are really killing us. I’ve got to be better than that, and I know that and it’s something that I’ve looked into. I’ve critiqued myself hard and I’ve got to be better and kind of set the example on that front, but we’re really not far off offensively. They’re all correctable things and things that we can get going in the right way and I’m confident that they will.”

Wentz threw seven interceptions all year in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He’s already one shy of that going into Week 4.

In just three weeks, he's dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 in NFL history in interception ratio.

He’s the first Eagles quarterback with two INTs in each of the first three games of a season in 58 years.

“For me, it’s just trust myself and not try to overthink and do too much,” he said. “Interceptions have never been a huge storyline in my career so I don’t want to overanalyze that either. I want to not shy away from letting it rip and playing fast. ... Continue to be myself and not overdoing things.”

Are the Eagles really that close?

They are ninth in the NFL in third-down conversions (47 percent), No. 2 in time of possession, No. 14 in first downs.

They’ve actually had the most possessions in the league — 38 in three games.

But they’re No. 1 with eight turnovers, seven of them by Wentz.

If he doesn’t stop turning it over, the Eagles won’t start winning.

“It’s not the start that we wanted as a team or individually, personally, but yeah we’ve faced adversity really in some way, shape or form every year,” he said. “Whether it’s a slow start, whether it's injuries, you learn from it, grow from it, it makes you stronger, it makes you better. No different right now. We’re still only a half game out in our division, it’s a long season. Not how we wanted to start, but we’re excited to get out there Sunday night and show what we can do and get this thing turned around.”

Wentz keeps saying he has to be better, has to do better. It's one of the few things he's consistently gotten right this year.