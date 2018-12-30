What slump? Klay Thompson scores 32, tells right hand “I missed you”

Klay Thompson is back.

Or, at least he was for a night. Thompson shot 4-of-5 from three on his way to scoring 32 points on 21 shot attempts against Portland Saturday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After one of those threes, Thompson told his right hand how much he missed it.

The Warriors also got 25 points apiece from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry as they got revenge for a loss earlier in the week to Portland, winning 115-105.